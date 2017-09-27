DMK GROUP: Business Units to show innovations at Anuga

After launching a corporate realignment in spring, the DMK GROUP will meet the trade public at this year’s Anuga with an integrated range of products and services and a keenly developed understanding of customers and markets. The aim is to strengthen the company’s established position as a leading partner for retail and industry customers. Business Units DMK BRAND, DMK PRIVATE LABEL and DMK INTERNATIONAL will present exciting novelties and topics such as full-line category management for the German market.

DMK BRAND: new MILRAM cheese varieties and attractive to-go concept

DMK will introduce two new cheese varieties for its German MILRAM brand - MILRAM Rügener and MILRAM Küstenkäse - and a new to-go concept in the ultra-fresh segment under the name of “Frischer Genuss” (English: Fresh delight).

DMK PRIVATE LABEL: boosting sales with new ideas

The Business Unit DMK PRIVATE LABEL focuses on two innovations: the addition to its Skyr range of a drinks concept geared towards the continuing to-go trend, and a Greek-style curd in a number of varieties. The Business Unit will also present its extended service portfolio, for example highlighting the new opportunities arising for private labels from current international trends in the food and dairy sectors.

DMK INTERNATIONAL: innovations for international B2B and B2C customers

DMK will show Oldenburger and Rose brand products for the international market at Anuga. Individual product and packaging solutions such as dairy and cheese products that are non- GMO or made with meadow milk, new convenience packaging and specific target group concepts such as lactose-free or high-protein products will also be presented.

The DMK subsidiary DOC Dairy Partners – which is in charge of the distribution of cheese and a wide range of dairy products in the Benelux countries, France, the UK and Scandinavia – will introduce the new Uniekaas brand at the food fair. This brand represents clean label products in the cheese segment.

Visitors to the food fair can discover the extensive portfolio at Stand C11/D18 in Hall 10 from 7 to 11 October.