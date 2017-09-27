ABB wins record order in Turkey for InLine II fuse switch disconnector technology

The order marks a move by utility companies in Turkey to invest in measures to ensure the highest possible stability and safety in the country’s power distribution network.

The record order was placed by Cagdas Pano, one of Turkey’s main electrical panel builders, supporting the 21 private utilities that provide electrical distribution for the entire country. ABB has been partnering with them to ensure deliveries run smoothly and on schedule over the course of 2017.

Ender Oktayer, Anatolia & Black Sea Region Sales Manager at ABB said: “An order of this magnitude shows the confidence customers have in ABB’s technology and the quality of its delivery. ABB’s InLine II fuse switch disconnector represent the optimum solution for distribution boards– they enable people to work on power distribution in maximum safety with minimum disruption. We are proud to have been chosen to serve Turkey’s utility companies.”

ABB’s InLine II fuse switch disconnector are designed to make electrical distribution networks more stable and to make operation and servicing simpler and safer. The fuse switches are tested according to the EN/IEC 60947-3 standard, meeting higher requirements for isolation, performance and safety.

InLine II is available in two different versions: ZLBM for space saving due to its reduced depth (121mm) and ZHBM for easy integration of current transformers at the back. It is suitable for horizontal or vertical installations while a wide variety of accessories and cable terminals – bolt or V-clamps – enables flexible installation.

With the aid of intelligent communication, status information about fuses is also easily seen from the electronic fuse monitoring (EFM) module, which gives an alarm if there are any faults or if fuses are blown.

Sefer Yuksel, General Coordinator, and Mehmet Karabulut, General Manager, at Cagdas Pano added: “This substantial order shows the confidence utility companies have in ABB’s technology and quality. Fuse switch disconnectors are essential safety equipment and power companies appreciate what the ABB logo stands for – better designs that save time and a deeper commitment to quality.”

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing more than a 125-year history of innovation, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees. www.abb.com