Kale Sale at Whole Foods Market for World Vegetarian Day

In celebration of World Vegetarian Day on Oct. 1, Whole Foods Market will be offering organic bunches of kale for $1 each from Sept. 27-Oct. 3.

Each bunch of kale meets the USDA’s standards for organic produce, and offers a good source of dietary fiber, protein, thiamin, riboflavin, folate, iron, magnesium and phosphorus. It’s also an excellent source of Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Vitamin B6, calcium, potassium, copper and manganese.

This offer is valid in Whole Foods Market’s U.S. stores from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, while supplies last.