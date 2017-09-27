HOQU to Speak at the ASROC Conference on Cryptocurrencies and Gaming in London on October 9, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that HOQU will present at the ASROC Conference on October 9, 2017 in London.



Roman Kaufman and Vasily Kuznetsov, founders of HOQU will speak on various panels concerning blockchain and affiliates in the gaming business.



Video: https://youtu.be/LRbVhyUiiJw



The 2017 ASROC Conference held this October is a niche advanced event on the business of bitcoin, ICOs and cryptocurrencies for online gaming, sportsbooks, forex and affiliates.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.asroc.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT HOQU



HOQU is the world’s first decentralized affiliate platform that unites performance marketing and blockchain technology. Some large companies spend their budgets attempting to interest players in vain to get zero profits. An increase in the amount of bot programs fails to show the actual level of advertising companies or users at all.



HOQU illustrates the lucid opportunity of collaboration between advertisers and customers in appropriate costs. CPA model can be integrated as CPI allowing using best CPA experience and effect.



More information about HOQU on official website: http://www.hoqu.io/



ABOUT ASROC



ASROC is a trade show and and expo covering the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry. Each summit assembles founders and thought leaders to discuss niche markets within the industry.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.asroc.com or contact:



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.

