$1.2 Billion U.S. Meditation Market To Grow Strongly, Following Path of Yoga Studios

Meditation is going mainstream. Expect to hear more about it soon."

September 26, 2017: Marketdata Enterprises, Inc., a leading independent market research publisher since 1979, has released a new study, a 62-page report entitled: The U.S. Meditation Market . The study traces the market from 2015-2022 Forecast, examining these services and products: Meditation Centers/Studios, Retreats, Books, Smartphone Apps, Websites, Online Courses, Employer programs, DVDs and CDs. This is a little-researched, but strong growth niche market.



According to Research Director John LaRosa, “Meditation is becoming more mainstream in America, boosted by the popularity of experts like Deepak Chopra and Eckhart Tolle. Meditation studios are appearing more often in major cities and meditation classes are increasingly being offered in the workplace and college campuses to combat rising societal stress levels and to raise worker productivity and morale. Last year, 22% of employers were expected to offer mindfulness training"

Major Findings:

Market Value… The U.S. meditation market was estimated to be valued at $959 million as of 2015, growing to $1.08 billion in 2016 and $1.21 billion in the current year. Marketdata forecasts 11.4% average yearly growth, to $2.08 billion by 2022.

Demographics… Approximately 9.3 million U.S. adults have used meditation in the past 12 months. The profile of a typical meditation user is a middle-aged female, highly educated (college or higher education degree), non-Hispanic White, and residing in a Western state of the U.S.—very similar to the profile of a self-improvement consumer.

Studios…There are an estimated 2,450 meditation studios or centers in the U.S., mostly non-profit organizations. They generate $659 million in revenues. These centers work closely with yoga studios (which have grown in popularity in recent years).

The “average” meditation center grosses about $269,00, but non-profits are smaller, at $165,000.

Marketdata’s business research reveals that 369 of the U.S. meditation centers are operated by three organizations: Kadampa Centers, Transcendental Meditation ™, and Shambhala Centers.

Products.…Meditation books, CDs, DVDs, magazines constitutes a $112 million segment of the market.

Apps… There are at least 1,000 mediation smartphone apps now on the market. Headspace is the market leading company. Meditation apps, websites and online courses generate $100+ million per year. Leading apps are: The Mindfulness App, Insight Timer, Calm and Buddhify.

Retreats.…Marketdata has identified at least 14 residential meditation retreats/spas across the country, such as Spirit Rock, Insight Meditation Society and the Art of Living Retreat. This segment of the market is worth $70 million.

Upscale, for-profit meditation studios such as Unplug, Mindful, and Inscape have emerged in New York City and Los Angeles markets.

Americans can now learn to meditate via a wide variety of programs and products, including smartphone apps by Headspace and 1,000 others, via videos, books, DVDs, online courses and publishers such as Hay House and Gaia, that stream content for a fee. They can go to a posh retreat for a day, weekend, week or more, or attend a course at a holistic institute

“Over the past 20 years, meditation and mindfulness-based programs have become increasingly important to Westerners. Doctors are embracing meditation not because they think it’s hip or cool but because scientific studies are beginning to show that it works, particularly for stress-related conditions.”



“In the past, the only options were to take a costly Transcendental Meditation course for $1,400 over four days, to go to Buddhist temples for two hours at a time, or to do a six-week program at a hospital. None of these options were practical. That’s all changing.”, according to John LaRosa.



