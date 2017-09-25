Interbrand Releases 2017 Best Global Brands Report: Apple and Google hold the top two spots, while Ferrari, Netflix and Salesforce.com enter the list

Interbrand has named Apple, Google, and Microsoft as the three most valuable brands in its 2017 Best Global Brands ranking, with technology as the dominant sector. Now in its 18th year, this report’s theme is Growth in a Changing World, and examines three key components: People, Technology and Brands.

This year, the list features three new entrants: Ferrari at #88, and Netflix and Salesforce.com, who make their first appearance on the list, at #78 and #84.

“We are living in one of the most exciting periods of change—societal, technological, industrial—that impacts every aspect of commerce and life,” said Jez Frampton, Global Chief Executive Officer of Interbrand. “In this ever-shifting context, growth becomes more challenging, which is why businesses need brands more than ever. The Best Global Brands understand that brands are the platform for growth.”

For five consecutive years, Apple and Google hold the top positions. Apple’s brand value grew by 3 percent to USD $184,154m, as Google’s brand value grew by 6 percent to USD $141,703m. Microsoft jumps into #3, as one of sixteen brands with double-digit percent growth. Following Coca-Cola at #4, sits Amazon, Samsung, Toyota, and Facebook, which breaks into the Top 10 for the first-time at #8. Mercedes-Benz, and IBM round out the Top 10.

The five Top Growing Brands include Facebook (48 percent growth) who leads for the second year running, Amazon (29 percent), Adobe (19 percent), Adidas (17 percent), and Starbucks (16 percent).

More than half of the Best Global Brands came from four sectors: Automotive (16), Technology (15), Financial Services (12), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (9). Retail is the top growing sector in percentage terms (19%), followed by Sporting Goods (10%), Technology (8%), Logistics (7%), and Financial Services (6%).

The Top 100 brands have a combined total value of USD $1,871,730m, an increase of 4.2% from 2016. For the complete Top 100 ranking and the report with comprehensive analysis of growth, sector and industry trends, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com.

Methodology

Interbrand’s 18th annual report analyzes how brands grow in a changing world, showing that using technology at scale to deliver intimate human experiences, will help drive economic growth value. This methodology was the first brand valuation method to become ISO certified.

The ranking is based on three key components that contribute to a brand’s cumulative value:

• The financial performance of the branded products and services

• The role the brand plays in influencing customer choice

• The strength the brand has to command a premium price or secure earnings for the company

