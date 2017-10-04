Chef’s New Cookbook Is A Wish Come True for Cooks In Every Home

John Kelly’s Cocina: Chef-inspired recipes for the everyday home cook by John Kelly Vanderlinde is an exciting new cookbook that caters to the needs of the everyday home cook. This book is made to inspire the many readers who prepare food daily at home.

The simplicity of the steps in preparing the food, the easy availability of the ingredients and the ingenious innovations and twists in the recipes will gain this wonderful cookbook a wide readership and following. Finally, here’s a cookbook that understands what daily cooks and kitchen buffs need.

John Kelly's Cocina will be a valuable and exciting reference material for readers ranging from beginners to seasoned pros when it comes to cooking. Chefs and household cooks alike will find this book interesting and useful.



John Kelly’s Cocina

Written by John Vanderlinde

Published by Blurb, Incorporated

Published date: June 16, 2016

Paperback price: $19.84

About the author

John Kelly Vanderlinde is a 23-year-old food enthusiast, currently residing in the Milwaukee area. His love for food came from cooking with his grandparents in their restaurants. At age 15, he was hired at a local country club as a prep cook and worked his way up to being a pastry chef. This inspired him to go to pastry school, from which he graduated and began his career as a private and personal chef. Working as a private and personal chef gives him the opportunity to be creative. He also started a YouTube channel, and this allows him to share his passion for food with others, while connecting with a variety of viewers.

