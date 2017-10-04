Educational yet Fun Technique in Teaching Toddlers Creatively Introduced in Literature for Children

The book Counting to Ten with Joey and Sophie presents a creative way of teaching the basics such as counting, colors and simple words to toddlers. The book tells the story of two squirrels that live in the forest. All day, they play, run and chase each other throughout the forest and climb and jump from tree to tree. The braches of the trees represent numbers, from one to ten. Through the story of the two squirrels playing in the woods, children, especially in the toddler and early childhood years, will definitely have fun and be stimulated in learning numbers, identifying colors and reading simple words.



This read is highly recommended for parents seeking for educational material with a fun aspect that will surely entice their children to learn and make learning, counting and reading a wonderful family bonding activity.



Counting to Ten with Joey and Sophie by Brenda Ferrandes is included as one of the many educational children’s literature that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Counting to Ten with Joey and Sophie

Written by: Brenda Ferrandes

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: April 20, 2012

Paperback price: $15.99

About the Author:

Brenda Ferrandes holds a degree in Accounting from the Florida School of Banking, University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and completed a ten-month course on Medical Information Transcription at DG Erwin Technical Center. At present, she is the owner of Creative Imaging, Limited, a company that supplies company promotional products with the mission of helping companies create long-lasting relationships with their clients through the power of promotional products. She has been volunteering in several areas of the church Life Transforming Ministries since its establishment in March 2009.