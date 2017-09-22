Celebrate and support courageous Creators of Peace women in Kenya

The International Day of Peace 2017 - celebrated on 21 September - is calling for ‘respect, safety and dignity for all’. We want to honour Creators of Peace women who are at the heart of resolving tensions and transforming community conflicts in Kenya through listening, dialogue and forgiveness.

Over the last 10 years, 2,000 women in 17 counties have participated in Creators of Peace Circles and now 200 of them will gather together this November to celebrate their engagement in peacebuilding. They will train more trainers, facilitators and community mobilizers to continue playing a much-needed leadership role in fostering peace.

In support of this event, we are initiating a special crowd-funding campaign using the GlobalGiving online platform on Thursday 21 September, the International Day of Peace, at 9:00am EDT US (1:00pm GMT) until midnight on 6 October, 2017.

We are kindly inviting you to use the link below to make an online donation and help us raise the much-needed funds to equip and empower Creators of Peace women in Kenya:

https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/empowering-women-creators-of-peace-kenya/

Please consider making donations of more than $50 specifically on 5 October 2017. On this ‘Bonus Day’ (starting from 1pm GMT) your contributions will help us earn additional cash prizes provided by GlobalGiving.

All those who donate will receive news from the 200 women at the November gathering and an update before the end of the year about their new outreach programme.

Mediatrix Masava, National Co-ordinator of Creators of Peace Kenya, says: ‘This work provides a much-needed opportunity to offer positive role models, share alternatives to violence for young people and inspire others locally and across the whole region to commit to working for peace.’

For further inspiration, please watch ‘For the Sake of Peace’, a short film portraying a significant apology leading to new peaceful co-operation between two communities, only made possible by the honest and generous sharing of Creators of Peace women.

FOR THE SAKE OF PEACE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVjLF_I6qmM

All contributions, whatever amount large or small, are greatly appreciated and encourage our efforts to promote Creators of Peace and diversify our fundraising sources. Special gifts are available for contributions of $75 or greater. This initiative will be a success if we meet and exceed our crowd-funding goals, helping to sustain our essential into the future.

So let’s honour the courage and commitment of our fellow peace-makers today!

With warmest prayers and greetings,

Amina Dikedi-Ajakaye, President, Creators of Peace

creatorsofpeace@iofc.org

www.iofc.org/creators-of-peace

More stories and testimonies about the transformative work of Creators of Peace Circles in Kenya over the last 10 years

