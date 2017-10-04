A Story of Acceptance Illustrated in Fine Children’s Literature

Everton O. Best’s Ramsey the Pink Elephant Goes to Hollywood is an inspiring children’s book. It is about an elephant named Ramsey, who learns he is pink. Because of his color, he thinks he is different from the others and afraid of being laughed at, he decides to never leave his house until one day he met someone who is also unique, the same as him. He eventually loved being pink.



The story tells us on how to accept oneself despite the criticisms of the society and of oneself. This children’s book is a great way to teach children to be themselves and accept who they are. This story is perfect not only for children but also for teens and adults. This book is recommended especially for children who need to boost their self-esteem and confidence.



Ramsey the Pink Elephant Goes to Hollywood by Everton O. Best is one of the many fun and entertaining literature that will be presented in the 2017 Frankfurt International Book Fair on October 11, 2017.



Ramsey the Pink Elephant Goes to Hollywood

Written by: Everton O. Best

Published by: Xlibris

Published date: April 27, 2017

Paperback price: $25.07



About the Author:

Everton O. Best is an ordained minister and the assistant pastor of the Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church in Jersey City, New Jersey. He is also the director of the Children’s Academy Preschool in Jersey. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in American Civilization from Brown University and Master of Divinity from Yale Divinity School. He loves working with children and conducts Christian workshops. He has been a brain cancer survivor for twenty years and in these yeas he has witnessed God’s overflowing blessings in his life. He is the author of Ramsey the Pink Elephant Goes to Hollywood and The Added Blessing: The Way to Happiness and True Peace.

