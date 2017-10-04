True Love Gets Poetic Justice in Author’s New Poem Anthology Book

Forrest Ingram’s book Love’s Liturgy is a literary proof that poetry is not obsolete, but rather becomes timeless especially when dedicated to a beloved someone. The collection of poems included in this touching book celebrates the love Ingram and his wife, Ann, share for each other.

The theme of love doesn’t lose its appeal to the readers. Ingram reveals his romantic and loving side to the readers by dedicating to his wife this inspiring book. The poems he lovingly composed over time for the special and memorable events in their life as a couple take on a deeper meaning and a more profound impact in their relationship.

This extraordinary effort in cherishing and valuing a beautiful and loving relationship is something that should be emulated by the readers. Ingram also hopes that with this book, lovers who read his poems will be inspired by them.

Love’s Liturgy will be a heartwarming and inspiring book for new and long-time lovers. There are many special ways to express love to a special someone, and Forrest Ingram did so through poetry.

The upcoming 2017 Frankfurt Intl Book Fair this October 11 will be a great event to find this wonderful book and other great books of interest will be available.



Love’s Liturgy

Written by Forrest Ingram

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date May 16, 2012

Paperback price: $13.95



About the author:

Forrest Ingram, born in Dallas, lived, studied, and worked around the world, as a teacher, editor, writer, and lawyer. When he chaired the Department of English and Communicative Arts at Roosevelt University in Chicago, a young woman stood at his door. They drank one another in. She signed up for one of his classes. They liked talking with one another. A few years later, he got divorced and her husband collapsed and died.

Fate brought them together for their first date. He drank in her beauty. When she reached up for scotch glasses, he was mesmerized. He said: “Let’s see if we have fun.” And that set the tone for all the occasions of their life, celebrated in Love’s Liturgy.

