Tandon Group to be Trojan Sponsor of 2017 USC Global Conference

Tandon Group, a business incubator operating and investing in multiple successful tech companies in the U.S. and India, today announced it is a Trojan Sponsor of the 2017 USC Global Conference, taking place September 21-23 at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo. This prestigious biennial event brings together leaders from business, government and academic communities along with University of Southern California faculty and alumni to discuss emerging economic issues and opportunities across the Pacific Rim.

Tandon Group is particularly pleased with its involvement in this year’s conference, as directors Sandeep, Jaideep and Sudeep Tandon are all graduates of USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering.

“Our family has deep ties to USC, and we’re always eager to give back to the University in whatever ways we can contribute,” said Sandeep Tandon, Managing Director. “The Global Conference has always presented an important informational and networking forum for the international engineering community, and this year’s agenda looks especially promising.”

This year’s conference will feature a wide range of informative presentations and panel discussions, highlighted by the keynote address from Kazuo Hirai, CEO of Sony Corporation. Other notable speakers include USC president C.L. Max Nikias, retired U.S. Army General David Petraeus, as well as a performance by violinist Midori Goto. The full list conference schedule is available at http://globalconference2017.usc.edu/schedule/ .

About Tandon Group

Headquartered in Mumbai and Silicon Valley, Tandon Group operates several successful businesses and incubates next-generation startups in India.

Founded in 1975, Tandon Group had a strong influence over the first generation IBM PC computers and continues its rich legacy of innovation in technology today.

As a business incubator, Tandon Group offers in-depth support with business, marketing, financial and technical advice. From understanding market sensibilities in India, to establishing worldwide low-cost manufacturing facilities, its network and expertise is valuable to any new business.

Tandon Group fosters entrepreneurship, and its companies have demonstrated excellence in the information technology, hardware and consumer services. Operating companies include Infinx Healthcare and Syrma Technology. Investment companies are provided on our website at www.tandongroup.com , including the breakthrough startup FreeCharge, which was acquired by Snapdeal in 2015 and was the largest internet M&A deal in India to date.