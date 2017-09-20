Carlsberg Group Chairman Flemming Besenbacher emphasises need for business leadership to combat climate change during speech at Climate Week NYC

Speaking in New York at the opening of Climate Week NYC, Carlsberg Chairman Flemming Besenbacher called for businesses to adopt ambitious targets and actions in order to create necessary change.

WEBWIRE Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Flemming Besenbacher, Chairman of the Carlsberg Group, said: “With pressing global issues such as climate change, we are living in a time of great risks and great opportunities. I believe that the companies that will thrive in the coming decades are those companies that take action and contribute to sustainable development.” “I am proud that with the new sustainability programme – Together Towards ZERO - the Carlsberg Group will be one of those companies, and will urge others to follow. This will ensure the scale and scope needed to create true durable positive change.”

Besenbacher’s comments came after the Carlsberg Group committed to eliminating carbon emissions and halving water usage at its breweries by 2030, as part of its new sustainability programme – Together Towards ZERO, announced in June. Furthermore, Carlsberg became one of four companies to take the RE100 leadership initiative to 100 members, following its commitment to 100% renewable electricity at its breweries by 2022.

Throughout the week, Flemming Besenbacher will join events at the United Nations (UN) and the World Economic Forum’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit, engaging in dialogue with likeminded companies to seek out ideas, innovations and partnerships that can contribute to the Carlsberg Group’s journey towards ZERO carbon emissions.

Speaking at Climate Week NYC on behalf of the Carlsberg Foundation, Chairman Besenbacher also announced a 500mDKK (80mUSD) investment by the Carlsberg Foundation in carbon reduction, water conservation and sustainable food production. The investment will be managed by BNP Paribas and sub-managed by Impax Asset Management with the aim of generating financial returns while delivering tangible sustainability benefits. More specifically, investments will be focussed on the Parvest Global Environment Fund, the Parvest Aqua Fund and the Parvest SMaRT Food Fund.

Speaking about the investment by the Carlsberg Foundation, Flemming Besenbacher, said:

“With this 500m DKK investment, the Carlsberg Foundation aims to make a difference by generating sustainable returns, which we can give back to society or reinvest in other impact funds“.

( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/6/213932/213932-1.jpg )

