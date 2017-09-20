easyJet puts its spring and early summer flights on sale across Europe

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has put its flights for spring and early summer 2018 on sale this morning meaning that thousands of flights across Europe are now on sale until 24th June 2018.

Over 142174 flights are set to take place across easyJet’s network between 25th March 2018 and 24th June 2018 providing more than 24201744 seats for passengers to enjoy their spring getaways.

Of these, more than 15552372 seats are now on sale to and from the UK on 92082 flights. Customers can look forward to low fares by booking early at www.easyjet.com

Sophie Dekkers, easyJet’s UK Director, said:

“We’re really pleased to be putting our flights for spring 2018 on sale today. Passengers can look forward to even more low fares to Europe’s best beach and city destinations.”

“For those who are looking for inspiration on where to go on their break, our Inspire Me app available on our website helps travellers to find flights tailored to their budget and travel dates.”

easyJet has bases across 11 UK airports and flies to more than 800 routes on its network across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Bristol to Faro from £28.49*

London Gatwick to Barcelona from £24.99*

Liverpool to Alicante from £17.99*

Newcastle to Malaga from £17.99*

London Stansted to Naples from £26.99*



*Fares per person, one way, based on two people travelling on the same booking.

easyJet holidays have also launched holidays up until 24th June 2017 with an offer of up to £120 off per booking, including high season dates such as Christmas and New Year, when booked by 2nd November 2017.

