TVGuide.co.uk Adds Three New Native Ad Formats to Help Broadcasters Promote Channels and TV Shows

In the fiercely competitive golden age of TV, it’s no surprise broadcasters are struggling to attract viewers. They are missing a necessity: a single place to discover and target viewers who are actively searching for new shows.

To help broadcasters with this issue, TVGuide.co.uk has recently launched three new native ad formats:

Super EPG – A new format that pushes a channel to the top of the TVGuide.co.uk grid, highlighting all content on that channel. The new Super EPG has seen channels increase their organic traffic by as much as 4200%. 5 second vertical video interstitials – 87% of TVGuide.co.uk users prefer to view a trailer over a static image. With this in mind, TVGuide.co.uk has created a new video interstitial. This will be the first unit users see when opening the app. Instant Ad Sync for TV Shows – The one-of-a-kind TVGuide.co.uk innovation Instant Ad Sync s yncs mobile ads with television promos. As users watch an advertisement on TV, a mobile ad will appear at exactly the same time, allowing the user to learn more about a show and set alerts.

A&E, CBS and Sky are the first channel groups to test the new formats, receiving engagement rates 45% higher than the traditional native banners on the TVGuide.co.uk platform.

To create these formats TVGuide.co.uk have built their own home-grown ad server, allowing deeper integration into the TVGuide.co.uk platform. The key benefits of the custom ad server are as follows:

Increased functionality in campaigns, including the ability to set native alerts, remote record a show and add items to a watch list. Ads are served instantly, compared to traditional ad servers such as Google DFP which have delay of up to 20 minutes when a campaign is triggered. The ability to create custom reports, detailing more than just views, clicks and conversions. TVGuide.co.uk offers out-of-the-box statistics such as the number of organic views to a show and the typical activities performed by a viewer after being exposed to an advert, including tracking if a user watches the show on their Sky or Virgin box.

Chetan Damani, Managing Director at TVGuide.co.uk, said: “TVGuide.co.uk will continue to focus on building out their native ad serving capabilities, providing a unique marketing platform for broadcasters to drive audiences to their content.”

About TVGuide.co.uk

TVGuide.co.uk is the leading global TV and entertainment media platform, redefining TV content discovery, personalisation and engagement into a single immersive experience. With 3 million users on web and 2 million across mobile.