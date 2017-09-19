Yum! Brands Launches Innovative "Grow Yourself Week" Employee Development Program

Yum! Brands launched its Grow Yourself Week program for corporate employees based in Louisville as part of the Company’s ongoing investment in its people and culture. The week-long program offers more than 30 interactive professional and personal development courses designed to build the capability of the Company’s employees.

“Investing in our unrivaled culture and talent is a top priority for us as we build the world’s most loved, trusted and fastest growing restaurant brands,” said Mark Lagestee, Yum! Corporate Chief People Officer and Vice President of Global Talent Management and Organizational Development. “We’re passionate about offering innovative learning programs, experiences and tools like Grow Yourself Week in order to train and grow the next generation of leaders so they can be their best at work and home.”

During Grow Yourself Week, employees are able to take advantage of professional and personal development resources, gain perspective from and network with organizational leaders, and connect with colleagues who share similar interests and goals. Sessions range from a keynote on personal branding from New York Times best-selling author, Dorie Clark, to understanding how millennials impact the workforce, securing yourself in the digital age and unconscious bias training.

Grow Yourself Week is just one example of programming that supports Yum! Brands’ broader Building People Capability strategy to unlock potential in all employees through a holistic performance management process. The Company has a long history of making learning, training and career development opportunities accessible to employees including providing educational assistance, in-person and online learning courses and mentoring programs, among others.

