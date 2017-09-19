J.Lo and Saks Fifth Avenue partner through Key to the Cure to support cancer research

Jennifer Lopez is the official campaign ambassador of the 2017 Key to the Cure, funding cancer research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen).

Jennifer Lopez - singer, actress, dancer, fashion designer and one of the world’s most recognized celebrities - is the official campaign ambassador of the 2017 Key to the Cure, funding cancer research at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen).

Sponsored by Saks Fifth Avenue, Key to the Cure includes a breakfast fashion show to benefit TGen, starting at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Saks Fifth Avenue in Phoenix, 2446 E. Camelback Road. The event at Biltmore Fashion Park will feature gourmet food, drinks, a raffle for designer items, and an exclusive peak at the latest fashions. For more information, please visit: www.tgenfoundation.org and click on Events.

In addition, sales of a special limited edition, Missoni-designed t-shirt - modeled by J.Lo in fall edition fashion magazine ads - also will benefit TGen cancer research.

“A group of extraordinary volunteers led by Jacquie Dorrance, Katie Mueller and Carole Moreno from Key to the Cure are helping TGen unlock the mysteries of cancer, giving patients a chance to break free of this disease,” said TGen Foundation President Michael Bassoff. “We are grateful to Saks Fifth Avenue for consistently recognizing TGen’s efforts and we welcome the support of powerful anti-cancer activists like Jennifer Lopez.”

Now in its 19th year, Key To The Cure is Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual fundraising and charitable initiative to fight cancer. This year, Saks Fifth Avenue has teamed up with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF).

“For almost two decades, Key To The Cure has been one of the most iconic and valuable programs that Saks executes each year,” said Marc Metrick, President of Saks Fifth Avenue. “We look forward to raising funds for WCRF, as well as cancer research and treatment organizations around the country, and are confident that we will be successful, especially with the extraordinary support from both Jennifer Lopez and Missoni.”

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), a program of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, has supported innovative research directed at the development of more effective approaches to the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of women’s cancers since 1997. Founded by Jamie Tisch, Kate Capshaw, Rita Wilson, Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer and Marion Laurie, WCRF has significantly moved the needle to advance lifesaving research.

Saks Fifth Avenue’s annual Key to the Cure charity shopping weekend will kick off on Friday, Oct. 13, and will donate three percent of sales of designated merchandise up to $500,000 to WCRF from that weekend.

“We are honored to partner with Saks Fifth Avenue on this year’s Key To The Cure campaign,” said Jamie Tisch, cofounder, WCRF. “We admire all that Saks has accomplished in support of cancer research over the years, and we are grateful to everyone who will participate in this event to raise critical funds.”

Since the campaign’s inception 19 years ago, Saks Fifth Avenue has donated close to $40 million to cancer research and treatment organizations throughout the United States. Organizations that have benefitted from Saks Fifth Avenue’s charitable support include Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), Cleveland Clinic, Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Nevada Cancer Institute and many more.

The Missoni designed t-shirt will be available for purchase from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at all Saks Fifth Avenue locations in the U.S. and Canada as well as on saks.com. One hundred percent of proceeds from the $35 t-shirt will be donated to twelve local cancer charities, including TGen.

“It’s an honor to design the coveted Key To The Cure t-shirt for Saks Fifth Avenue,” said Angela Missoni. “This year marks my 20th anniversary as the Creative Director for Missoni and what better way to celebrate than to join the amazing roster of designers who have used their creative voices to support such an extraordinary cause.”

Past ambassadors and designer collaborations have included: Halle Berry and Christian Louboutin; Jennifer Aniston and Peter Dundas; Gwyneth Paltrow and Karl Lagerfeld; and Heidi Klum and Michael Kors.

About Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue, one of the world’s pre-eminent specialty retailers, is renowned for its superlative American and international designer collections, its expertly edited assortment of handbags, shoes, jewelry, cosmetics and gifts, and the first-rate fashion expertise and exemplary client service of its Associates. As part of the Hudson’s Bay Company brand portfolio, Saks Fifth Avenue operates 40 full-line stores in 22 states and Canada, five international licensed stores and saks.com, the company’s online store. For more information, kindly visit saks.com.

About TGen

Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) is a Phoenix, Arizona-based non-profit organization dedicated to conducting groundbreaking research with life changing results. TGen is focused on helping patients with neurological disorders, cancer, diabetes, and infectious diseases, through cutting edge translational research (the process of rapidly moving research towards patient benefit). TGen physicians and scientists work to unravel the genetic components of both common and rare complex diseases in adults and children. Working with collaborators in the scientific and medical communities literally worldwide, TGen makes a substantial contribution to help our patients through efficiency and effectiveness of the translational process. TGen is allied with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and cancer and diabetes treatment center: www.cityofhope.org. This precision medicine alliance enables both institutes to complement each other in research and patient care, with City of Hope providing a significant clinical setting to advance scientific discoveries made by TGen. For more information, visit: www.tgen.org.

About the Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF)

The Women’s Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) has supported innovative research directed at the development of more effective approaches to the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship of women’s cancers since 1997. Founded by Jamie Tisch, Kate Capshaw, Rita Wilson, Anne Douglas, Quinn Ezralow, Kelly Chapman Meyer and Marion Laurie, WCRF has significantly moved the needle to fast-track more effective approaches to the study of women’s cancers. In 2016, WCRF joined forces with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF)-the largest private funder of breast cancer research worldwide. As a program of BCRF, the highest rated breast cancer organization in the country, WCRF will go even further in its ability to advance lifesaving research. For more information, kindly visit www.wcrfcure.org

About Missoni

Missoni is one of the leading and most distinctive fashion houses in the world. The Missoni style has evolved out of a long-standing collaboration between the husband and wife team of Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. After marrying in 1953 they began making items of knitwear in a small workshop in the basement of their first home in Gallarate. Ottavio and Rosita’s path has been followed by their children and grandchildren, who today continue to keep alive the spirit of the Missoni style all over the world. In 1997 Rosita handed the business to Angela for the fashion end, devoting herself to the Missoni Home line, of which she is still Creative Director. Angela Missoni has been the creative director of the company since then and is committed to infusing the family’s brand with new energy, confidently communicating trends and ideas. Under her direction, Missoni’s runway shows and communication continually make an authoritative, international statement. Luca Missoni, brother of Angela, is the Artistic Director of the Missoni Archive, which he is developing into a project to promote and valorize the Company’s artistic and fashion heritage. More information about Missoni is available at missoni.com.