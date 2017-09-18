Marriott International Debuts Le Meridien And AC Hotels By Marriott In Denver

Marriott International, Inc. announced the anticipated opening of the dual-branded hotel development in downtown Denver, bringing two lauded European-inspired brands to the city: Le Méridien and AC Hotels by Marriott. The 20-story development features a 272-room Le Méridien Hotel and a 223-room AC Hotel by Marriott, owned and managed by White Lodging Services Corporation.

“We’re really excited to be a part of this dual-branded property opening with Le Méridien, which represents the bringing together of two great European-rooted brands under one roof,” said Benoit Racle, Senior Global Brand Director, AC Hotels by Marriott. “The carefully edited, high-style experience that you get at an AC Hotel is perfect for the modern business traveler looking for frictionless, uncomplicated service, and Denver’s burgeoning entrepreneurial scene made the city a perfect fit for us.”

The AC Hotel by Marriott Denver Downtown is the lifestyle brand’s first property to open in Denver. Introduced to the U.S. in 2014, the AC Hotel by Marriott brand originated in Europe in 2011 as a joint venture with Spanish hotelier, Antonio Catalan, and now offers a portfolio of over 100 hotels in countries across Europe, Latin America and North America. Inspired by classic European design, the brand is perfectly suited for the modern business traveler, featuring simple, clean and crisp lines that create a feeling of harmony and inspire creativity.

Led by the Simeone Deary Design Group, the Denver hotel infuses the parts and pieces that make up a typical AC experience and meld them into the local landscape of the city. Based around the concept of the “Urban Pioneer”, the space is designed to feel like a modern ski lodge, with peaked roofs, strong lines, geometric language, bold interior gestures. The materials for the public spaces are indigenous to Denver and inspired by the surrounding nature to include warm woods, honed and chiseled stone, textural wall finishes and unique millwork details.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with White Lodging to introduce Le Méridien brand to Denver,” said Brian Povinelli, SVP and Global Brand Leader, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts. “We have made significant investments to develop the brand, which connects with guests through the art, culture and cuisine in key cities around the world. We think these passion points are sure to resonate with Denver visitors and local residents alike.”

Also led by the Simeone Deary Design Group, Le Méridien Denver Downtown takes shape with the clean lines of mid-century modern design. The interiors feature a cool and refreshing color palette complementing unique millwork concepts, reminiscent of the intricate craftsmanship of snowboards and skis. The hotel immediately creates a sense of arrival with one-of-a-kind artwork installations, constructed with vintage pieces reassembled into contemporary sculptural art – reimagining the intricate and rhythmic nature of a snowflake. The brand’s signature Le Méridien Hub re-interprets the traditional lobby as a social gathering place that brings coffee culture to life during the day and sparkling cocktails during the evening. Each of the 272 guestrooms and suites are thoughtfully-designed with a cool grey color palette with striking and surprising accent color combinations reminiscent of blue skies, green aspens, sunset orange and crimson.

Le Méridien will offer more than 12,000 square-feet of state-of-the-art event space including a 5,700-square-foot ballroom, as well as meeting rooms brightened through floor-to-ceiling windows. The properties feature more than 30 pieces of artwork curated by Denver-based firm, NINE dot ARTS, and created by local artists inspired by the property’s European influence and the Rocky Mountains.

Opening in tandem with the hotels are Denver’s buzziest new drinking and dining venues. 54thirty, the city’s highest open-air, seasonal rooftop bar, offers unparalleled views of the city and the Rocky Mountains. Corinne, a dining and cocktail spot serving classic, simple American comfort food with an emphasis on locally-sourced ingredients will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner service. The Lobbyist, Le Méridien’s sparkling cocktail lounge, opens in the hotel’s mid-century modern-designed social space.

Further bringing Denver’s dynamic culture to global travelers, the hotel has tapped local partners for guest experiences and special packages, including Clyfford Still Museum, the Real Dill, Bee Squared Apeiaries, Renegade Brewery, Colorado Cider Company, Laws Whiskey House, and The Infinite Monkey Theorem Urban Winery. “We’ve thoroughly explored the city to find exceptional partnerships which highlight Denver’s unique personality,” said Paul Eckert, General Manager. “We are excited to truly immerse visitors into the local culture.”

Le Méridien Denver Downtown and AC Hotel by Marriott Denver Downtown is located at the center of the city’s business district at 15th and California, one block from the Colorado Convention Center. The hotels are steps away from Denver’s 16th Street entertainment promenade, and five blocks from the Colorado State Capital building and the city’s arts and culture district. Also nearby are leading attractions including the LoDo Historic District, the Denver Performing Arts Complex, and sports venues such as Pepsi Center, Coors Field and Sports Authority Field at Mile High – home of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

For more information, please visit http://lemeridienacdenverhotels.com/.

