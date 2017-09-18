Gazprom Global LNG Limited signs gas sales agreement with Ghana National Petroleum Corporation

The deal provides GGLNG with a sustainable and long-term partner in GNPC and will see cooperation for an initial period of 12 years, with activity due to commence from 2019. This GSA is the first stage in a planned series of partnerships between GGLNG and GNPC, with both companies working to develop the infrastructure and services required to manage and market the projected gas flows from the region. Vitaly Vasiliev, Chief Executive Officer, Gazprom Marketing and Trading Group (GM&T) said:

“We are really excited about this collaboration as it sees GM&T entering a new market, located in a rapidly developing part of the world. “This gas sales agreement is for us the first part of a much larger partnership. One that will allow GM&T to utilise its expertise in the LNG market, to maximise the commercial opportunities for the wider Gazprom Group and our partners at GNPC.”