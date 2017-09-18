Author Points out Communication Issues in Virtual Communities

Technological innovations such as local area networks (LANs), wide area networks (WANs), and the Internet, have changed the way employees communicate and handle information. These innovations have also organized employees into a virtual community of practice within their company or organization. While such a setup promotes collective learning and faster and easier acquisition of new skills and knowledge, a virtual community of practice is not without a few issues, which Dr. Roderick C. French tackles in his book “Effects of a Virtual Community of Practice in a Management-Consulting Organization” (Xlibris, 2016).



The book, which was the author’s dissertation for a PhD in management, deals with the quality of communication in virtual communities of practice. Despite the ease and convenience offered by email, text messaging, and instant messaging (IM), communication problems abound and confusion ensues due to limited face-to-face interaction, lack of security of information, among others. These concerns invalidate the advantages offered by virtual communities in practice and new technologies.



It is the author’s hope that organizational leaders read his book to gain a deeper understanding of the uses of virtual communication in the organization. The author’s goal with his book is to help virtual communities of practice boost their efficiency, improve collaboration strategies, and utilize virtual communication tools for social good.



“Effects of a Virtual Community of Practice in a Management-Consulting Organization” will assist an increasingly digital and technologically networked age in building a more effective and efficient society and economy.



Effects of a Virtual Community of Practice in a Management-Consulting Organization

Written by Roderick C. French, Ph.D.

Published by Xlibris

Published date: 2016

Paperback price: $17.75



About the Author



Dr. Roderick C. French is a dynamic, disciplined, and inspirational leader whose breadth of experience has garnered him the respect of those he leads, serves, and educates. His determination to be effective and efficient in his academic and professional life has allowed him to innovate, improve, and excel. Informed by over two decades of experience in the United States Marine Corps (1979–1999), Dr. French acquired insight into the important interplay of psychology, leadership, and management. His Marine experiences and his desire to learn inspired him to pursue, upon retiring from the Marine Corps, numerous degrees, including a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Campbell University (1998), a master’s degree in management from Webster University (2000), and a PhD in management from Walden University (2013). Consequently, he has found a growing demand in the marketplace for his skills as an executive coach who specializes in organizational effectiveness. Demand for his guidance in areas related to engaging and increasing the effectiveness of transgenerational virtual employees has garnered particular favor with twenty-first-century businesses.