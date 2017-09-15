Syrma Technology Receives Top Prize for Quality at 2016-17 ELCINA-EFY Group Awards

Syrma Technology CEO Sreeram Srinivasan and Jeyakumar Nelson, Senior VP, Sales & Marketing accept First Prize in Quality, SME at the 2016-17 ELCINA-EFY Group Awards in New Delhi, September 14, 2017

Syrma Technology, a leader in electronic design and manufacturing services serving global OEMs, today received the First Prize for Quality in the SME category at the annual ELCINA-EFY Group Awards, at a gala presentation at The Lalit Hotel in New Delhi, India.

Originally created by the Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) in 1974 and later co-sponsored by India technology publisher EFY Group, the awards annually recognize industry excellence within India’s rapidly expanding electronics sector. Chief guest at this year’s presentation was Ajay Prakash Sawhney, India’s Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (“MeitY”).

The ELCINA-EFY panel, made up of government officials and leading industry experts, lauded Syrma above similar India-based manufacturers for their commitment to meeting quality objectives, including:

Measurable business and quality objectives

Traceability and accountability standards through a dynamic ERP system

Transforming ideas and concepts to reliable builds

Strong alignment towards business trends and customer requirements

Regular management transparency reviews, such as DRM, MRM, QRM and customer feedback

Strict adherence to OBA and DPPM quality frameworks

Customer satisfaction feedback, tracking product performance with timely response to customer concerns

Continual risk identification and analysis, via PFMEA and HIRA

“The ELCINA-EFY Group Awards are highly prestigious among India’s electronics community,” said Sreeram Srinivasan, Syrma Technology CEO. “Being singled-out for our ongoing devotion to quality reflects our 40-year standard of excellence, and the entire Syrma team is deeply proud of this honor.”

Meet Syrma at Electronica/Productronica India Syrma is also currently appearing at Electronica/Productronica India 2017, the premier annual showcase for India’s electronics manufacturers, at Pragati Maidan Exhibition Center in New Delhi, now through Saturday, September 16. Meet the Syrma team at Booth #1170 or learn more at https://www.syrmatech.com/events/ .

About Syrma Technology

Syrma Technology provides global OEMs with electronic manufacturing services, backed by strong engineering expertise, to reduce risk and costs on product designs. From RFID technology and power electronics, to turnkey manufacturing services and custom magnetics, we deliver high-mix, flexible volume products for telecom, networking and communications, power, industrial, medical, automotive and computing companies. Within the last decade, we have helped to design, manufacture and market more than 200 million products worldwide.

Syrma is headquartered in San Jose, California with multiple state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, including our flagship 100,000 square foot location, in Chennai, India. Syrma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Tandon Group, a technology holding group which has grown multiple technology companies since 1975 and provides resources to up-and-coming startups.

For more information, visit www.syrmatech.com . Follow Syrma on Twitter at @syrmatechnology .