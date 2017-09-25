Dr. Rakish Rana to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Arlene Vasquez Washburn, CEO of the Matchmaking Institute will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Arlene frequently speaks on global collaboration using technology, and at this conference, she’s adding industry standards for collaboration. The Matchmaking Institute has been certifying matchmakers all over the world for almost 15 years. They’ve been at the forefront of fostering collaboration amongst matchmakers and creating standards for doing so.



The Matchmaking Institute has created standards for ethical practices and how industry professionals collaborate with one another revolutionizing how the modern matchmakers do business to support their clients.



Video review from last year’s event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_uppDNazbI



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest expo for the Euro dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php



ABOUT THE MATCHMAKING INSTITUTE



The Matchmaking Institute founded in 2003 by Lisa Clampitt, CSW, was established to set a code of ethics and strict quality standards in the matchmaking industry. It is the only state licensed school in the world and the first institute offering a Professional Matchmaking Start-Up Kit and Matchmaking Business in a Box, introducing singles to Professional Matchmakers, and providing matchmakers with a network of peers & support.



The Matchmaking Institute is one of the only authoritative voices of the Matchmaking industry with its members providing a reputable and ethical service. It strives to create a greater public and media awareness, to raise standards across all of the industry and heighten the image of the industry.



ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest summit and trade show covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from U.K. and European dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.



