VML Closes Offices Worldwide to Volunteer in Communities

Global marketing agency VML will close more than two dozen offices across the world Thursday, Sept. 14, to give thousands of employees the opportunity to support nonprofit organizations and worthy causes in their communities as part of VML Worldwide Foundation Day.

This year’s theme for VML’s volunteer efforts is “All In.” The theme focuses on VMLers across the globe uniting for one day of action to accomplish something amazing.

“Giving back is a unique thread that unites VMLers around the world in a charitable, collaborative and fun way,” said Jon Cook, VML’s global CEO. “I’m really excited about this VML tradition. It’s personally one of my favorite days of the year. It’s great to give back to the communities we operate in, and do so in a meaningful way with charitable organizations and worthy causes that VMLers are passionate about.”

An immersive, all-in, giving back approach has always been part of VML, and it’s never been stronger. Without question, the younger generation entering the workforce has a strong desire to work for a company that aligns with their values.

“VML’s ongoing commitment to charitable service -- which manifests itself in volunteerism, pro bono work and community leadership positions -- is present in every one of our offices around the globe,” said John Mulvihill, executive director of the VML Foundation. “The VML Foundation has donated nearly $1.4 million to causes VMLers are passionate about.”

This year, VML employees will donate their time and talents to more than three dozen nonprofit and community organizations, including:

North America

VML Kansas City - Wonderscope Children’s Museum, Union Hill Cemetery, KC Pet Project, City Union Mission, Cultivate KC, Longfellow Farm, The Children’s Place, Police Athletic League

VML Atlanta - Chattahoochee Riverkeepers cleanup, Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta

VML Chicago - Special Spaces room makeover, Lincoln Park Conservatory, SitStayRead, Gilda’s Club, IMD Guest House

VML Denver - W.O.L.F. Sanctuary wildlife preservation

VML Kalamazoo - First Day Shoe Fund, Habitat for Humanity, Family Health Center, Kalamazoo Parks and Recreation, Boys & Girls Clubs, Loaves & Fishes, and Ministry with Community

VML Memphis - Helping Clean Memphis with a riverfront cleanup project, in addition to the Mid-South Food Bank

VML Nashville - Nashville Food Project, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

VML New York - KING Kids youth mentorship and programming

VML Seattle - Parks cleanup and meal preparation with Northwest Harvest

VML White Salmon - Working with the WGAP Food Bank, packaging and distributing food for families in need

VML Mexico - Reforestamos Mexico, helping to preserve woods and forests

EMEA

VML London - Living Under One Sun community diversity program support

VML South Africa - Gardening, animal shelter beautification, helping children with crafts and games, planting trees, comfort packs for children of abuse, and working with animal rescue centers

APAC

VML Australia - Working with R U OK Day, a suicide prevention charity that aims to start life-changing conversations

VML China - Promoting an energy-saving and emissions-reduction community campaign

VML Singapore - Working with three Care Corner (Lien Foundation) centers

VML Malaysia - Working with Second Chance Animal Shelter, including helping them with digital touch points

LATAM

VML Bogota - Painting homes in impoverished neighborhoods

VML Brazil - Working with the Sao Paulo prosecutor’s office to provide easy access and understanding of what the community needs to do and what kind of support they will get in certain cases, including women’s defense laws, and child health and well-being laws.

Follow VML’s Foundation Day activities by going to https://www.juicer.io/wearevml or through #wearily.

