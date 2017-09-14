WordJack Media Debuts at 75th in the 2017 PROFIT 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies

"This achievement is the direct result of the dedication of our team. We pride ourselves on hiring exceptional individuals and equipping them with the tools and information needed to best serve our clients.” - Matt Jackson, CEO

Collingwood (September 14, 2017) - WordJack Media has been named one Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies in a list released today by Canadian Business and PROFIT.



The PROFIT 500 is the definitive list of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies, ranking businesses according to their five-year revenue growth. WordJack made the list with a five-year growth of 958%, earning 75th position on the list.



“WordJack is honoured to be on the PROFIT 500 ranking,” says CEO, Matt Jackson. “This achievement is the direct result of the dedication of our team. We pride ourselves on hiring exceptional individuals and equipping them with the tools and information needed to best serve our clients.”



Since WordJack’s inception in 2011, the company has grown rapidly and now has a presence in four countries, serving over 300 customers worldwide with its tailored suite of digital marketing services.



“Our leadership team is fully committed to build on this success in order to continue providing the best possible service to our clients and returns for our investors,” says Jackson, “In fact, current initiatives are expected to accelerate growth even further as we expand into new territories.”

“It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year’s applicant pool was the most competitive yet,” says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. “This year’s winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada—and the world—needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these.”



The 2017 PROFIT 500 list can be found online at CanadianBusiness.com and will be published in the October issue of Maclean’s magazine.







About WordJack Media

WordJack Media is a digital marketing agency serving small businesses throughout North America with a customized mix of web development, search engine optimization, social media marketing and online campaign management. Started in Collingwood, Ontario in 2011, the company now employs web marketing professionals in four countries and has over 300 customers worldwide. For more information, visit WordJack.com



About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada’s most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean’s magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country’s premier media brand for executives and senior

business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada’s business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.