Vistar Media Expands Operations into Canada

Vistar Media, a geospatial technology company bridging the space between advertising ecosystems and consumer movement patterns, today expanded its operations into Canada as the company builds its international footprint. With this expansion, Vistar will continue bringing new solutions to global marketers and agencies interested in tapping into growing opportunities in the digital out-of-home (DOOH) industry.

The company has also appointed ad industry expert Scott Mitchell as Sales Director, responsible for leading operations in Canada by managing new client accounts and developing business in the region. Previously, Mitchell managed sales at Yahoo for the CPG vertical, where he built and nurtured business relationships with brands such as P&G, Unilever and Kimberly Clark. Prior to that, he was a key member of TubeMogul’s launch team for the company’s international expansion into Canada.

“Data-driven technology like Vistar’s is completely transforming the out-of-home industry, and we are excited to innovate the ways that our brand engages with consumers as they go about their daily routines,” said Heather Loosemore, Sr. Director Marketing Communications at Walmart Canada.

“We are excited to see Vistar Media enter the Canadian market,” said Tessa Ohlendorf, Managing Director of Cadreon and Society. “We’ve been able to provide our clients with digital out-of-home and mobile campaigns that produce measurable results as well as insights for future campaigns in Canada, and we are looking forward to doing more of this with our partner Vistar Media.”

Vistar is a pioneer in the growing out-of-home (OOH) media ecosystem, working with a world-class stable of brands and agencies on custom solutions to help marketers reach in-market consumers where they have the highest propensity to be throughout the day through OOH media. Vistar is launching into the Canadian market with several partnerships already in place with key OOH networks including Rouge Media, ZOOM Media and Captivate, with several more in the pipeline for Q4.

“Vistar has been a strong partner in the U.S. and we’re excited to expand our efforts in Canada,” said Barb Huggett, Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales and General Manager of Captivate Canada. “We look forward to building innovative programmatic solutions that will meet the demand of digital buyers and allow them to engage our audience of business professionals during the workday.”

Vistar’s growth mirrors rising interest in DOOH, and the company was recently recognized by Inc. as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. For more information about Vistar or the company’s new automotive solution, please visit http://www.vistarmedia.com/ or direct inquiries to info@vistarmedia.com.

About Vistar Media

