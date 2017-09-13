Logic PD Appoints Jamie Jansen as Vice President of Sales

Logic PD, an Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Product Development solutions company for the connected digital world, has named Jamie Jansen to the role of Vice President of Sales. Prior to the appointment, Jansen served the company in a senior strategic technology role.

In his new role, Jansen oversees strategy and all day-to-day operations within the Sales group. He also spearheads efforts to provide the training, tools and practices necessary to build a team to achieve the company’s strategic growth goals. Jansen reports to Logic PD President and CEO Bruce DeWitt.

“Jamie has a strong background in implementing processes and systems for sales organizations and has a deep appreciation and understanding of how to establish and lead a team that will help drive our growth,” said DeWitt. “I’m confident that his broad experience working in both the operations and sales side of our industry will give him the foundation he needs to help Logic PD and our customers reach their full potential.”

A seasoned technology expert, Jansen joined Logic PD early in 2016 as Director of Information Technology. In this role, Jansen oversaw the technology needs of the entire Logic PD organization, including integration and management of ERP and CRM systems. Previously, he held a senior technology role with a local medical device company, Cogentix Medical, and similar roles at other local manufacturing and finance organizations.

A resident of Bloomington, Minn., Jansen has a degree in electrical engineering from South Dakota State University as well as a Masters in Management of Information Systems from Metropolitan State University.

About Logic PD

Logic PD is a world-class electronics manufacturer and design and engineering service company working with and exceeding the expectations of the largest commercial, industrial, medical device, aerospace and defense companies in the world. We collaborate with clients to guide them through all aspects of their Design & Engineering and Electronics Manufacturing Services needs to accelerate their growth and capture value. With integrated capabilities in research, design, engineering, quality, regulatory, manufacturing, and aftermarket services, Logic PD helps its clients identify opportunities, reduce risk, and control costs to deliver the next generation of innovative products into the world’s most demanding markets.

###