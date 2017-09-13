Bitmovin to Power Live and On-Demand Streaming Video Across Multiple Red Bull Media House Digital Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO — September 13, 2017 — Today, Bitmovin, the provider of streaming video infrastructure technologies, announced that Red Bull Media House has chosen the company to power its video infrastructure for live streaming and Video-on-Demand (VOD) across all platforms and devices. With this partnership, Bitmovin will make it possible for Red Bull Media House to capitalize on video engagement after live events, turn video assets around faster, all while reducing back-end complexity for its video infrastructure operations. Additionally, Bitmovin is already compatible with the latest video codecs, including HEVC which Apple recently adopted, meaning Bitmovin can already encode video for the new iPhone 8, as well as Google’s VP9 codec for Web browsers.



“Red Bull Media House has long been recognized as a leader in creating incredible digital content — nobody does it better,” said Gerald Zankl, Director of Business Development EMEA of Bitmovin. “Making awe-inspiring video isn’t easy, not to mention the work required on the infrastructure side to deliver it to millions of viewers, across hundreds of platforms and device types. That’s where we come in. Our proven technology eliminates all the back-end complexity to reach those devices, saves bandwidth and lets Red Bull Media House deliver amazing content.”



By using Bitmovin, Red Bull Media House will be able to process Live and VOD with the same infrastructure, which will streamline workflows and make it possible to get content online as fast as possible. Bitmovin’s technology also supports virtual reality (VR) and 360° playback with 4K streaming, two video formats that Red Bull Media House has helped pioneer and bring into the mainstream.



Bitmovin provides a flexible cloud encoding stack that runs on Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, as well as on premises, as well as a player framework to reach Web, mobile and OTT devices. It also provides a deep video analytics service that gives detailed feedback to the publisher to make better decisions and increase the performance of the video delivery. Bitmovin has a global footprint with more than 250 customers including Sling, RTL, ProSieben, The New York Times and Ooyala.



About Bitmovin

Bitmovin was founded in 2013 by the co-creators of the MPEG-DASH video streaming standard, used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube and currently accounts for 50% of US peak internet traffic. The company is laying the groundwork for a cross-platform future dominated by video content. Bitmovin, Inc. is privately owned, and based in San Francisco, CA, and Klagenfurt, Austria, with new locations in New York City, NY, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Hong Kong, China. Investors include Atomico, YCombinator (YC S15), Dawn Capital, SpeedInvest, Constantia New Business and a number of angel investors, including the former VP Engineering of Netflix, the former CTO of Cisco and the founder of Unity. For more information, visit www.bitmovin.com.



About Red Bull Media House

A global media company, Red Bull Media House produces, publishes, distributes and licenses high-quality sport, entertainment and educational programming from the areas of Sport & Lifestyle, Nature & Science and Tradition & Inspiration. Its product portfolio includes sport and lifestyle programming, documentaries, feature films, music, games and mobile apps, as well as print and online magazines that fascinate and inspire audiences all over the world. www.redbullmediahouse.com.

