Brand as a catalyst for (digital) business transformation

MegaFon, one of Russia’s leading telecom operators, and Interbrand, the leading global brand consultancy, reveal the new positioning of MegaFon’s brand that reflects and supports the company’s strategic business transformation.

“This spring, MegaFon has initiated a large-scale transformation which centers around our increasingly ‘digital’ customers. Our goal is to become the best choice for our customers, a reliable partner who offers exactly what is needed and when it is needed – always starting with the real interests of our customers,” says Vlad Wolfson, Commercial Director of MegaFon.

Using tools such as big data analysis and machine learning, MegaFon now identifies its customers’ actual needs. Thereby inspired by each of its millions of customers, MegaFon then creates technologically advanced solutions that help them in their everyday life.

The new brand positioning – also reflected in the new claim “MegaFon. Starts with you” – will enable MegaFon to better convey the essence of the company’s internal and external transformation towards a truly customer-centric driver of digital life in Russia.

“We are proud to be a partner for a company like MegaFon who has fully understood the value of a clear brand strategy and exceptional brand experiences as a catalyst for business transformation,” says Simon Thun, CEO for Interbrand Central & Eastern Europe.

Apart from the strategic work, Interbrand also refined the visual identity of the brand in order to reflect the new positioning. By introducing a super sign that is rooted in the MegaFon logo and updating the most important design asset – the MegaFon colors – the brand also moved visually in a territory for further growth and storytelling.

“With this relaunch, MegaFon has the opportunity to position itself strongly against the competition,

not only with a clear differentiation through design, but just as importantly through a relevant story and real experiences,” adds Jens Grefen, Executive Director Creation. “In the end, this is what will make the difference, as customers want brands they can identify with as an essential part of their lives. MegaFon, with its strong customer-centricity approach, has all the ingredients to become such a brand,” he concludes.

The new brand will first broadly come to life in a nation-wide advertising campaign. The campaign premiered at a launch event on September 12 with a TV commercial (agency: instinct) in which the popular Russian performers Yolka and Burito took the lead role to communicate the new positioning and identity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZR9Cxp85Va8

About MegaFon

MegaFon PJSC is a leading Russian provider of integrated digital services, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. In February 2017, MegaFon acquired a 15.2% equity interest (which represented 63.8% of the voting shares) in Mail. Ru, a leading company in the Russian-speaking internet market. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MFON. Mail. Ru is traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol MAIL. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by the telecom segment can be found at http://www.megafon.ru and information related solely to Mail. Ru can be found at http://www.mail.ru.

About Interbrand

At Interbrand, we believe that growth is achieved when an organization has a clear strategy and delivers exceptional customer experiences. We do both, through a combination of strategy, creativity, and technology that helps drive growth for our clients’ brands and businesses. With a network of 21 offices in 17 countries, Interbrand is a global brand consultancy, and publisher of the highly influential annual Best Global Brands and Breakthrough Brands reports, and Webby Award-winning brandchannel. Interbrand is part of the Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) network of agencies.