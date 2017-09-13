California Company Recalls Coleslaw Kits due to an Undeclared Food Allergen

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted information about a product recall initiated by a company out of California. The recall was announced after it was discovered that milk, used as an ingredient in dressing packets found in the company’s coleslaw kits, was not declared on the products labeling.

As a result, the coleslaw kits produced by the company may contain undeclared milk protein which could put people with sensitivities to this common food allergen at risk. The coleslaw kits were reportedly only distributed in California.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 (FALCPA) requires that food labels clearly identify the food source names of all ingredients that are, or contain any protein derived from, the eight most common food allergens. These account for 90% of allergic reactions to foods and include milk, crustacean shellfish, fish, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. The FDA reports that each year it is estimated that anaphylaxis caused by food allergens results in 30,000 emergency room visits, 2,000 hospitalizations and 150 deaths in the United States.

“To help protect people from unwittingly consuming food allergens and to prevent costly products recalls for businesses, our expansive network of laboratories provides food allergen, labeling and a wide array of other food-related testing services,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “These services are available to the public, manufacturers, food processors, importers, distributors and retailers.”

To learn more about food allergens, labeling or other food testing services, please visit www.LATesting.com or www.FoodTestingLab.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for indoor air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, CDC Elite, NVLAP, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including South Pasadena, Huntington Beach, San Leandro and San Diego.