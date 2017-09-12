TomTom Gets Set for the Future of Driving at IAA Frankfurt 2017

Navigation technology company, TomTom (TOM2), today launched its presence at IAA Frankfurt, Europe’s biggest automotive event, with a deal with Daimler, a TomTom Traffic milestone, and the launch of an electric vehicle service.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “The automotive world is transforming faster than anyone could have imagined – and TomTom’s future-proof navigation technologies are pivotal to this revolution. 2017 has seen an acceleration in our work with the world’s top OEMs and technology companies from Volvo to Lucid; Baidu to Bosch, and today we’re excited about our news with Daimler and our innovative new EV service.”

Launch of real-time EV charging service to combat range anxiety

The TomTom EV Service is an innovative new service for drivers of electric vehicles. It has been developed to help EV drivers to make informed decisions about when and where to charge their vehicles, reducing range anxiety.

Daimler chooses TomTom Maps for North America

TomTom has been chosen by Daimler as the maps supplier for its infotainment platform in North America. TomTom’s trusted map components will run on the Mercedes infotainment platform in a range of the automaker’s A, C, B and E-class vehicles.

TomTom Traffic can now reach 5bn drivers

TomTom Traffic, the service that helps drivers to avoid traffic jams and get to their destination faster, hit a major milestone with the announcement that 5bn drivers worldwide can now benefit from the service.

TomTom exclusively presents the all-new PEUGEOT 5008 SUV

TomTom is exclusively presenting the PEUGEOT 5008 SUV at IAA Frankfurt, with the GT Line upper trim level. The seven-seater SUV, with a new generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, the in-vehicle infotainment and control system with TomTom navigation, will be on the TomTom booth from 12-24 September.

TomTom’s complete automotive product offering will be revealed at IAA Frankfurt: Hall 8, booth D26.

The latest on TomTom at IAA Frankfurt can be found: https://automotive.tomtom.com/thought-leadership/iaa-frankfurt-motor-show-2017/