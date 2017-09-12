Kodak Printomatic Instant Print Camera Captures the Moment

Today Eastman Kodak Company and its licensee C+A Global unveiled the KODAK PRINTOMATIC Camera, a brand-new instant print camera. The stylish new point-and-shoot camera instantly prints high-quality, full color photos right from the camera body, making it the ideal all-in-one solution for capturing and sharing beautiful, vibrant prints instantly.

The KODAK PRINTOMATIC Camera is the ultimate catalyst for a good time that can be shared instantly. Every day is a special occasion with the KODAK PRINTOMATIC Instant Print Camera – from graduations to family gatherings to relaxing getaways with loved ones. A perfect accessory for event planners, scrap-bookers, vacationers and partygoers, instant photography is the utilitarian-meets-fun solution for custom gifts and mementos. Wedding guests can snap candid photos of the ceremony and have them printed and framed before the reception starts. Creating custom scrapbooks is hassle-free when photos print immediately with adhesive backing ready to be added to the page. Events become more fun, weekend get-togethers are enriched, and moments that once were forgotten on a smartphone are cherished forever.

“The KODAK PRINTOMATIC is a contemporary camera with a wonderful balance of digital and analog technology,” says Steven Overman, President of Kodak’s Consumer and Film Division and Kodak Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s an accessible device for anybody who wants to create a lasting memory in a tangible, colorful way.”

“We feel honored to partner with Kodak, a company that has established itself as a leader and storied brand in color technology used the world over,” comments Chaim Pikarski, CEO of C+A Global. “This release is another step for Kodak entering into the growing instant digital camera market. The KODAK PRINTOMATIC Camera is the first of the full product lineup to be launched in 2017 and continue into 2018. The KODAK PRINTOMATIC Camera brings back the nostalgia of capturing and sharing KODAK MOMENTS, putting the print in the palm of your hand, the moment it happens.”

With a maximum resolution 10-megapixel camera and no computer connection or even Wi-Fi needed, the KODAK PRINTOMATIC Camera produces 2x3” photo prints with no ink cartridges, toner or film necessary. Photo prints are durable, water- and tear-resistant with an adhesive back. Fun, fast and easy to use, the compact and fashionable KODAK PRINTOMATIC Device fits right in your back pocket and is perfect for sharing vibrant, smudge-free photos with friends and family, anywhere, anytime. Keeping up with all the fun, the camera can even shoot a new photo while still printing the previous shot, so you’ll never miss a special moment.

KODAK PRINTOMATIC Instant Print Camera Highlights and Benefits:

Maximum resolution of 10-megapixel camera

Built-in flash

Built-in lithium ion battery

Two picture modes: vibrant color, black & white

Low battery indicator

Printer status indicator

MicroSD™ card indicator

MicroSD™ card slot

Slots for neck strap

Comes in grey or yellow

The KODAK PRINTOMATIC Instant Print Camera will be available in late September for $69.99 USD at major retailers and online including Amazon. The camera comes with a USB cable, a Quick Start Guide, a 10-pack of KODAK ZINK Photo Paper and a memory card. KODAK ZINK Photo Paper comes in 20 and 50 packs, and is sold separately.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A operates several e-commerce platforms, including RitzCamera.com, RitzPix.com and Skymall.com. With over two decades in business, the depth and breadth of C+A’s inventory is constantly expanding as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace. Most recently, C+A added brand-licensing agreements with Stanley, Gold’s Gym and Kodak to its expanding portfolio of brand partnerships.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, follow us on Twitter @Kodak, or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

PRINTOMATIC is a trademark of C&A IP Holdings, LLC in the US, Europe and the UK. ZINK, Zero Ink® and the ZINK Logo are trademarks of ZINK Holdings, LLC, registered in the US and other countries. KODAK PRINTOMATIC Cameras are made for and distributed under license from Kodak by C+A.

