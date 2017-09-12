AS Roma Goes Dark Velvet Brown for 2017-18 Third Kit

AS Roma’s 2017-18 third kit is highlighted by a tonal dazzle camo in dark velvet brown. Throughout the kit, the club’s secondary color of orange provides an iconic pop. Meanwhile, a subtle light brown dotting forms the player numbers, below which stands a clear symbol of club pride: “AS Roma” knit directly into the shirt.

As in Roma’s 2017-18 home and away match collections, the most advanced football apparel technology, Nike AeroSwift, is employed for the club’s first ever Nike third kit. The AeroSwift design process creates a lightweight product and facilitates performance at the highest level. The resulting kits are 10% lighter and dry 25% faster than previous Nike kits, with 50% more stretch.

Every part of the kit is fine-tuned for the athlete to operate at top speed, with geometric knit zones that enhance fit and comfort, ventilation stripes that expand when the player is in motion, and socks, with NikeGRIP technology that provides the ultimate foot-to-boot connection.

The new AS Roma third kit will be worn at home on September 16. It is available September 12 on nike.com, asromastore.com and from select retailers.

COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY

Nike leverages sustainable innovation for its football kits through the use of recycled polyester, delivering unrivalled performance and lower environmental impact.

The kit’s shirt and shorts are constructed with recycled polyester fabric, which is made from recycled plastic bottles melted down to produce a fine yarn.

Each kit is made using approximately 16 recycled plastic bottles. Since 2010, Nike has diverted more than three billion plastic bottles from landfills into recycled polyester, enough to cover about 5,200 football pitches.