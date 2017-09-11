2018 Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid Achieves Class-Leading All-Electric Range

Honda’s all-new, spacious, five-passenger, low-emissions vehicle earned an EPA range rating of 47 all-electric miles

Honda announced the 2018 Clarity Plug-in Hybrid earned the highest all-electric range rating among all midsize plug-in hybrids with its EPA range rating of 47 miles on a full charge1. Launching at dealerships nationwide later this year, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid also received an EPA fuel economy rating of 110 combined MPGe1, among the top of its class, and a gasoline only 44/40/42 MPG rating (city/highway/combined)1.

“We think the combination of a class-leading 47 miles of all-electric driving range rating and a large, luxurious 5-pasenger package will give us an advantage in the plug-in hybrid game,” said Ray Mikiciuk, assistant vice president of Honda Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co. “The Honda Clarity Plug-in Hybrid represents the dawn of a new era, setting the path to a new generation of Honda products that will bring electrified technology into the mainstream.”

For longer trips, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid can utilize its hyper-efficient 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle 4-cylinder engine to generate electricity and, under certain conditions, to act as a direct power source, resulting in an overall EPA driving range rating of 340 miles1.

The vehicle’s electromotive power comes from a 181-horsepower electric motor producing 232 lb.-ft. of torque and drawing power from both the gasoline engine and a 17-kilowatt hour (kWh) battery pack with a recharge time of just 2.5 hours at 240 volts. The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid features three selectable modes – Normal, Econ and Sport – allowing drivers to customize their experience, maximizing efficiency or driving performance. A fourth mode – HV mode – is provided to maintain the battery’s state of charge and can be selected in conjunction with Normal, Econ and Sport driving modes.

Expected to be the volume sales leader in the Clarity series lineup, the Clarity Plug-in Hybrid will be offered in two premium-contented trims, standard and Touring.

Honda Clarity Series

The Clarity Plug-in Hybrid is part of Honda’s Clarity series, which includes the Clarity Fuel Cell, launched in December 2016, and the Clarity Electric, launched in August 2017. Clarity is a vehicle series offering customers an array of electrified powertrain choices in one sophisticated, spacious and comprehensively equipped five-passenger sedan, outfitted with premium, environmentally responsible materials.

Offering Honda’s “fun-to-drive” DNA, each Clarity variant provides a smooth, quiet and highly refined driving experience, aided by the seamless character of electric drive torque and acceleration. The Clarity series also features advanced technologies, including Display Audio with Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay™ integration, and the full suite of Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technologies.

The Clarity series is at the leading edge of the Honda Electrification Initiative, which includes the previously announced intention to have two-thirds of Honda’s global automobile sales come from electrified vehicles by 2030. This initiative includes a new dedicated hybrid car launching next year, an all-new Accord Hybrid, the Clarity series, and the expanded application of Honda’s two-motor hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to multiple car and light truck models in the future.

1. Based on 2018 model-year EPA ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPG/MPGe and range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, lithium-ion battery pack age/condition and other factors.

