Interbrand Named as A Design Firm of the Year

design:retail, the industry-leading resource for tracking retail trends, news, projects, and more, honored Interbrand as a Design Firm of the Year in the 2017 Portfolio Awards. These awards are based on nominations from design:retail readers, and the winners represent the best in retail from the past year. These peer-selected commendations strive to recognize companies, projects and individuals that have set themselves apart as the best and brightest, as well as the most innovative in the retail design industry through their achievements.

“Our team is dedicated to solving problems, and creating the ultimate brand experiences for a wide range of retailers, restaurants, and service providers,” said Ryan Brazelton, Executive Creative Director. “We work hard to deliver for our clients, and are humbled to be recognized for our efforts.”

Interbrand, alongside other key agencies, retailers and industry leaders, will accept their awards in person during the Portfolio Award Dinner at design:retail Forum on September 14, 2017 in Sonoma, CA.

Among the others recognized is Moleskine Café, a client managed out of Interbrand’s Milan office, who received a Retail Superlative for Best New Retail Business Launch.

“Our partnerships with exceptional clients, along with our team’s dedication to creating iconic brand experiences that transform the way people engage, shop and buy, are the reasons for our success,” said Vicky Leavitt, CEO, NA Consumer & Retail Brand Experience. “On behalf our entire team and our incomparable client partners, we are both thrilled and honored.”

To see the full Portfolio Awards feature celebrating all 2017 Portfolio Award winners, access the September issue of retail:design here:

