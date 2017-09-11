Ferrari Portofino makes its society debut

The Ferrari Portofino made its debut for Prancing Horse customers with a two-day World Premiere held at the famous resort whose name it bears. It was launched in the presence of President Sergio Marchionne, Vice President Piero Ferrari and drivers Giancarlo Fisichella and Sebastian Vettel, who arrived in Liguria accompanied by Maurizio Arrivabene, Managing Director and Team Principal of Formula One’s Scuderia.

The Portofino, a new GT convertible with a 600 hp V8 engine, immediately won the hearts of guests who had two days to appreciate its design and versatility ahead of being able to take it for a test drive. The atmosphere was perfect on both nights: the marina area and its famous square, given over exclusively to Ferrari for the first time, was a scenic backdrop for the event. Guests departed from Santa Margherita Ligure, where they were met by a LaFerrari Aperta, the iconic car of the marque’s 70th anniversary, and travelled by ferry to Portofino where they were invited onto a floating theatre moored in the sea.

The car emerged from behind a screen, as if by magic, against the background of the town and its promontory dominated by the colour red with the symbol of the Prancing Horse projected onto Castello Brown, symbol of this Ligurian town. After the gala dinner in the square, with music and entertainment, guests were invited to return to the floating platform for a farewell cocktail and a DJ set next to the Ferrari Portofino whose refined finishings they could continue to appreciate, from the retractable hard top to the many technological features that make it unique in its category.