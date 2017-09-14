“I Hate Selling for the Fitness Professional” – Last Chance, Free Book

“I Hate Selling for the Fitness Professional: 6 Steps to Making Serious Money in the Fitness Industry”

Last Day To Get This Incredible Deal On This Incredible Book.

Get your copy of the Best Book for Fitness Professionals to achieve long term business growth.

The ‘I Hate Selling’ Sales Process has made many individual 6 Figure Trainers and help grow clubs to over $1 Million in Revenue.

Most fitness professionals love helping people change their lives, but many struggle to gain new clients and build a profitable business. They end up drained instead of energized, worried instead of free, tied down instead of creating their own schedule. Following these six simple steps of “I Hate Selling for the Fitness Professional” will empower you to build your business from the bottom up and keep it growing—all while maintaining your love of serving your clients and members. This book will free you from the ups and downs of the fitness world and help you reach more people than ever before.

Get it now while it is still free. Already have it? Leave a review here.

What everyone is saying:

“Ryan does an excellent job of breaking down the sales process and creating a system that is incredibly easy to follow. The chapter on if you are a taker, faker, or rainmaker is worth the price of the book alone! I highly recommend I hate selling for the fitness professional!” – Marc Manly.

“I’ve spent the last 17 years in the fitness industry, both as multi-unit fitness owner, as well as one of the industries, top copywriters, marketing strategists, and consultants. And if there is one thing I hear more than anything else it’s that trainers hate selling. To which I say: ‘What a shame! Nothing good happens without a sale!’ That’s why this book is so needed and valuable. It has just jumped to the top of my list of books for trainers to read. It’s going to help get your head right about selling, and it’s going to make you more money. Go ahead and order it, but more importantly, put it to use.” – Aaron Crocker.

“When it comes down to it, if you can’t sell you can’t help. This books takes you through a super simple sales process that makes selling feel more like a conversation. Even if you love sales and want to better yourself as a fitness entrepreneur, you should buy this book!” – Adam M.

“I have the book as well as the audio book, I have read or listened to it at least 15 times. It is simple, makes sense and frankly Brilliant in my opinion. I have been in sales in one way or another for a long time and have read many sales books, this one is by far the best one I have ever come across. Do yourself a favor, invest in this one, you will not regret it!” – Amazon Customer.

“This book has changed how I approach my clients and the way I try to acquire them. The author was easy to get in touch with after I sent a few follow up questions. Looking forward to more help and inspiration from you in the future. Thanks for the Facebook page too… it seems there is opportunity there for more learning and assistance from the author.” – Matthew Moore.

For questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Ryan McKenzie directly, at 407-538-9937 or email ryan@trainingwithryan.com

About the Author

Ryan McKenzie has worked in the fitness industry as a coach and personal trainer for over 12 years and has amassed more than 10,000 hours in 1-on-1, group, and team training. His knack for fitness and coaching runs deep – his father was a football coach, physical education instructor, and small business entrepreneur and his mother was a guidance counselor and educator. Through his initial struggles in sales in the fitness industry and lack of ability to reach those who needed help, McKenzie set out to change the way people thought about personal training and fitness professionals.

Through his studies and daily applied work he has adapted the proven “I HATE Selling” Sales system into a practical and successful program that every fitness professional can use to grow their business and reach people the right way. He has since assisted individuals and teams grow their clientele, revenues, and profits, while increasing their quality of life.

McKenzie is an active member of the National Academy of Sports Medicine where is a Certified Personal Trainer and Performance Enhancement Specialist. He also holds certifications as a Parisi Speed & Strength Coach, TRX Suspension Training Instructor, as well as being certified in the Functional Movement System Level 1 & 2. McKenzie graduated from Rollins College with a degree in Psychology.

Today Is The Last Day - Get It Now https://www.amazon.com/Hate-Selling-Fitness-Professional-Industry-ebook/dp/B0755NF396/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=