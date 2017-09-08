Brand Union appoints Vincent Roffers as Executive Strategy Director in the U.S.

WPP global brand agency Brand Union has augmented its leadership team in the U.S. with the appointment of Vincent Roffers as Executive Strategy Director.

With over a decade’s experience in brand strategy and client service, Roffers joins Brand Union following his tenure as a Partner at brand consultancy Lippincott and at Landor, where he served as an Associate Director of Strategy. Over his accomplished career, he has led strategic relationships with top clients including Dell, Verizon, Accenture, AIG, Saudi Aramco and Walmart.

For Roffers, this latest position offers an opportunity to broaden Brand Union’s strategic foundation and further unlock the team’s creative capabilities. “I was drawn to the energy of the people and their thirst to pursue a much broader range of challenges that impact brands, beyond what you might consider the more narrow purview of a traditional corporate branding firm,” Roffers explains. “The team has a nimble mindset which is increasingly vital in navigating all the disruption both branding agencies and brands themselves are facing from all angles.”

In his new role, Roffers will not only oversee daily operations and management of teams and client relationships, but also help refine the company’s strategic approach to brand-building. He plans to strengthen the New York office’s position as a key driver of growth for the network and further develop it as a source of new thinking within the industry. Additionally, Roffers will focus on the day-to-day professional development of strategists at Brand Union. “I’ve always been quite passionate about the development of people and this position affords me the chance to take that on at the firm level,” he says. “I view the engagement of our people in professional development to be a daily responsibility that helps ensure we are committed to great work and pushing ourselves to be better for our clients, which ultimately creates a more skilled and satisfied team.”

Along with his daily responsibilities as Executive Strategy Director, Roffers has a clear goal in establishing Brand Union as a company that moves “faster and smarter” than its competitors. “We are at a crossroads in the industry where firms have the opportunity to make quicker decisions and learn from them in order to be better and yet many agencies still operate as if they are turning a tanker ship,” he adds. “We need to take cues from all types of companies from large and multi-dimensional B2Bs to nimble and scrappy startups who are giving people permission to learn and adapt and take smart risks in order to create breakthrough thinking.”

According to Managing Director Christina Falzano, Roffers is an important part of Brand Union’s continuing efforts to anticipate and evolve to meet future challenges. “Vincent is an exciting addition to our leadership team, with the vision, sense of purpose and strategic experience that will help us create better models for building world-class brands,” says Falzano. “He has the talent and enthusiasm necessary for not only fostering productive client relationships that build value, but also in building strong internal culture as well. We are thrilled to have him as part of the team and are eager to continue to forge new and exciting ways forward for Brand Union.”

About Brand Union

Brand Union is a leading WPP-owned global brand agency with deep expertise in brand strategy, design, interaction, brand management and employee engagement. Leveraging the talents of over 350 people across the Americas, Europe, and APAC, Brand Union serves every major market with a client roster that includes Bank of America, Jaguar Land Rover, Dell, Vodafone, Pernod Ricard and Aetna. From the most significant of launches to the smallest of online interactions, Brand Union defines, creates, and curates the total brand experience, ensuring it is both brilliantly designed and beautifully connected.