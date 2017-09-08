Carlsberg Group wins Annual Report award
The Carlsberg Group Annual Report 2016 was today awarded Best Annual Report 2016 by the Confederation of Danish Industry and FSR - Danish Auditors, Denmark’s trade organisation of auditing, accounting, tax and corporate finance.
Carlsberg Group was commended for developing its reporting to be more user-friendly and understandable for its different stakeholders. In particular, the Group was acknowledged for striking a good balance between the management review and the financial section.
Commenting on the award, CFO Heine Dalsgaard, said: “We want to ensure that our external reporting is relevant to all users, focusing on our strategic priorities and financial development while balancing the increasing regulatory and technical requirements. We are very proud that our work has been recognised by the judging panel and that we have received this year’s Annual Report award.”
