India’s New Football Kit Sets Blue Tigers up to Create History

Inspired by the history and heritage of the Blue Tigers, India’s latest Nike national team kit features a new shade of blue and an orange stripe that runs the length of the jersey and shorts. That stripe expands when a player is in motion to maximize ventilation, complementing Nike’s proprietary Dri-FIT technology that helps draw sweat away from the body. These features allow players to perform at their best by remaining cool, dry and more comfortable.

“We are extremely happy that both the senior and the U17 team will be wearing kits that include some of Nike’s most pinnacle innovations in football,” says Kushal Das, General Secretary, All India Football Federation. “The new blue look for the team will complement our fearless brand of football well.”

India’s captain, Sunil Chhetri, adds: “Over the years, I have witnessed the India national team kits evolve as the game has. As we continue our journey in the world of football, Nike’s innovations in the kit will certainly help the team on the field.”

The kit debut will on the federation’s U17 team, which has the honor of being the first Indian national team to host and compete in a major international tournament. In just over a month, 24 of the best U17 teams from across the globe will descend on India to compete in the biggest global tournament for that age group.

The new India National team kit is available September 8 at select Nike retailers and September 12 on nike.com.