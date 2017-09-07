Panasonic’s Smart Factory Solutions Realize Higher Productivity Using Network Technologies

"The manufacturing department requires improvements not only in the automation of work but also in productivity and quality across the entire production process and factory as a whole."

Since its foundation, Panasonic has used its manufacturing technologies backed by its production know-how and expertise to spearhead the manufacturing equipment business, which includes mounters/welders and devices for electronic parts, semi-conductors, and displays.

This video introduces Panasonic’s solutions at work in smart factories through interviews with clients and introduction of unique capabilities such as the “automatic model change over” and “error recovery by remote operation”.

According to the president of Panasonic Smart Factory Solutions Co., Ltd., Hiroyuki Aota, “The manufacturing department requires improvements not only in the automation of work but also in productivity and quality across the entire production process and factory as a whole.”

As a result Panasonic has implemented the integrated line management system, “iLNB,” to connect a diverse range of machinery together and enabling real-time control over the whole factory floor. The ability to monitor and analyze from the control center not only ensures high quality, but also high productivity.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3h_MuLjyjcU

Disclaimer:

We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.