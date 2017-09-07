Drawbridge and LiveRamp Partner to Improve Cross-Device Marketing

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, today announced a partnership with LiveRamp™, an Acxiom® company (NASDAQ: ACXM) and leading provider of omnichannel identity resolution. Through this partnership with LiveRamp, access to the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® now extends to the more than five hundred adtech and martech platforms leveraging LiveRamp IdentityLink to power people-based marketing. Consumers have high expectations for relevant digital content, and this partnership empowers marketers to create more consistent experiences for consumers across their many connected devices.

Demand Side Platforms (DSPs), Data Management Platforms (DMPs), and the diverse array of partners powered by LiveRamp’s identity resolution service can now access the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph to reach consumers on a greater number of their connected devices, making data distributions at the graph-, segment-, and attribute-level. These cross-channel data distributions include reach for seamless retargeting from mobile and desktop to other online devices and even TV.

When brands execute cross-device campaigns, they seek to interact seamlessly with consumers throughout their journey. The partnership offers brands the ability to access Drawbridge’s capabilities on this front through their preferred set of marketing technology integrations.

“For years we’ve preached the need for viable identity solutions that offer precision at scale and accessibility,” said Drawbridge Head of Business Development, Bhumika Dadbhawala. “It isn’t just brands that need this – it’s everyone with first-party data that requires a more granular picture of their audience. We’re doing our part at Drawbridge by providing a universal currency for device-based identity, and it’s great to have strong partners like LiveRamp in the space.”

“LiveRamp’s deterministic, omnichannel identity graph provides the foundation for people-based marketing across the digital ecosystem, allowing marketers and their partners to recognize consumers in digital channels and apply context to their interactions,” said Jeff Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at LiveRamp. “Layering Drawbridge’s device graph over this, our clients can now increase their number of touchpoints with their prospects and customers, and create more seamless experiences for consumers.”





