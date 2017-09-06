Deliver Your News to the World

Qualified Bluetooth® Low Energy Application Processor Module from STMicroelectronics Accelerates Time-to-Market for Connected Smart Objects


Geneva, Switzerland – WEBWIRE

Geneva, September 6, 2017 – To help product innovators streamline prototyping and development of connected smart objects, STMicroelectronics has created the SPBTLE-1S ready-to-use Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) module that integrates all the components needed to complete the radio subsystem. The new BLE module integrates ST’s proven BlueNRG-1 application-processor System-on-Chip (SoC) and balun, high-frequency oscillators, and a chip antenna among others.
 
Developers can use this module to bypass hardware-design and RF-circuit layout challenges. The SPBTLE-1S is BQE[1]-approved, and FCC, IC, and CE-RED (Radio Equipment Directive) certified to simplify end-product approval for North America and EU markets. ST’s Bluetooth 4.2 certified BLE protocol stack is included, and the supporting Software-Development Kit (SDK) contains a wide range of Bluetooth profiles and sample application code.
 
Coming in a space-efficient 11.5mm x 13.5mm outline, and with a wide supply-voltage range of 1.7V-3.6V, the SPBTLE-1S module is ideal for small, battery-operated objects powered by various types of sources such as a primary button cell or rechargeable Li-ion battery. High RF output power of +5dBm and good receiver sensitivity help to maximize communication range and reliability.
 
The BlueNRG-1 SoC at the heart of the SPBTLE-1S implements the complete BLE physical layer (PHY), link layer, and network/application-processing engine comprising a low-power ARM® Cortex®-M0 core with 160KB Flash, 24KB RAM with data retention, and a security co-processor. The SoC also implements smart power management, with a DC/DC converter capable of powering the SPBTLE-1S module to ensure optimum energy efficiency. Users can leverage an extensive set of interfaces, including a UART, two I²C ports, SPI port, single-wire debug, and 14 GPIOs, as well as peripherals including two multifunction timers, a 10-bit ADC, watchdog timer and real-time clock, a DMA controller, and a PDM stream processor interface, which is ideal for developing voice-controlled applications.
 
The SPBTLE-1S module is in production and available now, priced $6.65 for orders of 1000 pieces.
 
Evaluation kits containing the SPBTLE-1S are also available, which streamline development of various types of smart objects. The STEVAL-IDB007V1M combines the module with MEMS pressure and temperature sensors, LEDs, push-buttons, and programming interface to run the provided demonstration software out-of-the-box. An Arduino-compatible connector is also featured on-board, which allows development of more complex applications by adding extra expansion boards. This eval board is firmware, software and hardware compatible with the existing STEVAL-IDB007V1 platform based on the BlueNRG-1 SoC.
 
The STEVAL-BLUEMIC-1 small form factor evaluation board features a MEMS microphone and an inertial module containing a MEMS 3D accelerometer and gyroscope.

 [1] BQE. Bluetooth Qualification Expert: a member of the Bluetooth SIG qualified to verify product compliance and able to provide compliance-related services. BQE approval gives exemption from the random audit requirement of the Qualification Enforcement Program.

( Press Release Image: https://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/39750/213187/213187-1.jpg )


WebWireID213187




 
Bluetooth Low Energy
BlueNRG
IoT


This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.

News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.