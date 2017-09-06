Qualified Bluetooth® Low Energy Application Processor Module from STMicroelectronics Accelerates Time-to-Market for Connected Smart Objects

Geneva, September 6, 2017 – To help product innovators streamline prototyping and development of connected smart objects, STMicroelectronics has created the SPBTLE-1S ready-to-use Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) module that integrates all the components needed to complete the radio subsystem. The new BLE module integrates ST’s proven BlueNRG-1 application-processor System-on-Chip (SoC) and balun, high-frequency oscillators, and a chip antenna among others.



Developers can use this module to bypass hardware-design and RF-circuit layout challenges. The SPBTLE-1S is BQE[1]-approved, and FCC, IC, and CE-RED (Radio Equipment Directive) certified to simplify end-product approval for North America and EU markets. ST’s Bluetooth 4.2 certified BLE protocol stack is included, and the supporting Software-Development Kit (SDK) contains a wide range of Bluetooth profiles and sample application code.



Coming in a space-efficient 11.5mm x 13.5mm outline, and with a wide supply-voltage range of 1.7V-3.6V, the SPBTLE-1S module is ideal for small, battery-operated objects powered by various types of sources such as a primary button cell or rechargeable Li-ion battery. High RF output power of +5dBm and good receiver sensitivity help to maximize communication range and reliability.



The BlueNRG-1 SoC at the heart of the SPBTLE-1S implements the complete BLE physical layer (PHY), link layer, and network/application-processing engine comprising a low-power ARM® Cortex®-M0 core with 160KB Flash, 24KB RAM with data retention, and a security co-processor. The SoC also implements smart power management, with a DC/DC converter capable of powering the SPBTLE-1S module to ensure optimum energy efficiency. Users can leverage an extensive set of interfaces, including a UART, two I²C ports, SPI port, single-wire debug, and 14 GPIOs, as well as peripherals including two multifunction timers, a 10-bit ADC, watchdog timer and real-time clock, a DMA controller, and a PDM stream processor interface, which is ideal for developing voice-controlled applications.



The SPBTLE-1S module is in production and available now, priced $6.65 for orders of 1000 pieces.



Evaluation kits containing the SPBTLE-1S are also available, which streamline development of various types of smart objects. The STEVAL-IDB007V1M combines the module with MEMS pressure and temperature sensors, LEDs, push-buttons, and programming interface to run the provided demonstration software out-of-the-box. An Arduino-compatible connector is also featured on-board, which allows development of more complex applications by adding extra expansion boards. This eval board is firmware, software and hardware compatible with the existing STEVAL-IDB007V1 platform based on the BlueNRG-1 SoC.



The STEVAL-BLUEMIC-1 small form factor evaluation board features a MEMS microphone and an inertial module containing a MEMS 3D accelerometer and gyroscope.

[1] BQE. Bluetooth Qualification Expert: a member of the Bluetooth SIG qualified to verify product compliance and able to provide compliance-related services. BQE approval gives exemption from the random audit requirement of the Qualification Enforcement Program.