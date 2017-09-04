Eni and ACI partnership: Monza’s racing circuit becomes "Monza Eni Circuit"

“Through this partnership, Eni contributes to the safeguard of one of the world’s oldest permanent car racing circuits. It aims to support sport values, that is, history, tradition, competition and loyalty, values in which the company recognizes itself and believes in.Formula 1 represents the sports best union between research and innovation, which are also indispensable elements of the company’s transformation and growth strategy”, said Claudio Granata, Eni Chief Services & Stakeholder Relations Officer.

The world of motors is one of the areas in which Eni is the most committed to research and development, putting its ability to innovate at the service of sustainable mobility. For example, Eni produces different types of innovative fuels, such as greendiesel, which is produced in Eni’s bio-refinery in Venice. It is produced with Eni’s proprietary Ecofining technology, which allows the production of biofuel using vegetable oils from cultivated crops or from exhausted, recycled or waste products. Eni’s research is the present but even more the future. The company is currently involved in several research projects, such as the development of processes to extract high-quality biofuels from urban waste and non-food biomass.

“Formula 1 is about competition, passion and excitement, which become the world’s largest motorsport event thanks to advances in technology, research and safety.

Since the first Grand Prix in 1950, Formula 1 has been synonymous with technical development and active and passive safety research, all of which is constantly being transferred to the cars we drive and the roads we travel, beginning with tires, fuel and all the spare parts", said the Chairman of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani.

“Research, technology and energy are all becoming more and more clean,” noted Sticchi Damiani. “These are priorities that ACI and Eni pursue with the same passion and shared in their history. From here the sense and value of our partnership is born, engaging two leaders in their respective fields, across a number of important initiatives for the development of motorsport, all with the aim of sustainable mobility”.