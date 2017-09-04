Neymar Jr. Reveals Paris Saint Germain Third KIT 2017-18

Presented by Neymar Jr., the 2017-18 Paris Saint Germain third kit features a tonal dazzle camo design inspired by Paris architectural icons. The club will wear the look as it aims to dominate European play.

The kit is made with cutting-edge Nike Aeroswift technology, which enhances fit and feel, and is characterized by the shirt’s engineered knit zones.

Aesthetically, the striking black color of the shirt, shorts and socks gives it a strong contemporary look. The dark, round neck brings a modern touch to the silhouette, while the words on the inside of the shirt, “Ici C’est Paris,” offer a subtle reminder of club and city pride. A white stripe along the shoulders and arm includes a lattice detail that can also be found in black below the neckline. This stylish addition celebrates the iconic Eiffel Tower, a symbol of tradition and modernity. The word “Paris” is also embedded on the back of the shirt.

The sides of the kit feature a black stripe that runs the length of the shirt and shorts that expands when the player is in motion to maximize ventilation.

Black socks, incorporating Nike Grip technology, have “Paris” on the front in white.

The Paris Saint Germain third kit will be available on September 12 on nike.com and at official retailers.