Osmo, the Company Changing the Way Kids Play and Learn, Launches on iPhone to Put Nutritious Physical Play into Smartphone Time

In a world where kids spend over eight hours a day in front of a screen, parents need new ways to ensure that such time is interactive and educational. That’s why Osmo, the award-winning platform transforming the way kids play and learn, announces today that it is expanding to the iPhone.

Osmo iPhone Base expands the reach of educational and fun experiences that teach lifelong skill sets with technology that naturally captivates kids’ attention. Using its proprietary Reflective Artificial Intelligence, it turns the area in front of the iPhone into a physical playspace that controls the screen. The result is a magical experience that reinvents timeless activities like drawing, storytelling and spelling.

Osmo iPhone Base is required before purchasing any of Osmo’s games and will support the full Osmo universe of experiences, including:

Coding Awbie ($49) Introduce kids to computer science in a fun adventure where physical, Lego-like blocks of code guide a friendly monster on an adventure

Monster ($49) Osmo's 'Pixar studio in a Box,' teaches storytelling and creative thinking as kids become the directors and illustrators of an animated short whose main character is a loveable monster that literally pulls drawings into his world

Masterpiece (Part of Featured Osmo Bundles) Learn to draw anything as Masterpiece turns pictures into sketchable templates; artists choose from endless drawings in Osmo's library or snap an original photo to draw and share with family and friends

Words (Part of Featured Osmo Bundles) Practice spelling and increase vocabularies in this competitive game that has kids racing to guess what word is hidden inside a photo

Pizza Co. ($39) Run a pizza shop to practice math skills, learn financial basics and how to please customers

“Our computer vision team has been working overdrive for months to make Osmo capable of running on an iPhone - this is no small technical feat. And beyond the tech, it had to be fun; we had to ensure the same Osmo magic was still there. Together, these two things made Osmo iPhone Base one of the hardest things we’ve done.” explained Pramod Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Osmo. “But it’s such an important thing to do, because, the power of hands-on play has no limits and we should give kids as many opportunities for it as we can.”

Osmo iPhone Base comes on the heels of other notable achievements for the company. It was recently named one of the most innovative companies in 2017 by Fast Company and has partnered with Mattel to combine its Reflective AI with the company’s iconic American brands. The company continues to reach hundreds of thousands of households and over 22,000 classrooms globally.

Osmo iPhone Base is compatible with iPhone 6 and up. It is available for preorder for $29.99 at playosmo.com and Amazon.com.

About Osmo

Osmo is the first brand from Tangible Play, a company founded in 2013 by former Google engineers Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler. By utilizing Tangible Play’s proprietary Reflective Artificial Intelligence, Osmo is a new play movement based on critical thinking, reading, math, coding and art that is not only fun but also a rich learning experience for children aged 5 to 12, available on iPad and iPhone.

Osmo was named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions, is a Parent’s Choice Award recipient, won the prestigious Oppenheim Platinum Award and has been a finalist for Toy of the Year.

Today Osmo is sold in over 50 countries and has been embraced by more than 22,000 schools. Tangible Play Inc. has headquarters in Palo Alto, CA.

