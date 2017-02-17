Osmo Recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2017 by Fast Company

Osmo, the award-winning company changing the way children play and learn, today announces that it has been named one of Fast Company’s Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Education. This exclusive annual editorial list honors the leading enterprises and rising newcomers that exemplify the best in nimble business and impactful innovation.

In three short years, Osmo has gone from crowdfunding to leading a new play movement. At the heart of the company’s innovation is its Reflective Artificial Intelligence, which turns the physical space in front of an iPad into a controller for the digital screen. Osmo fuses decades of research behind the power of tangible play for the development of kids with the fun and imaginative possibilities of technology.

“At the core of everything we do at Osmo is fun; if something isn’t fun it’s just not going to work,” explained Pramod Sharma, CEO and cofounder of Osmo. “Regarding innovation, we’ve only just begun. We’re incredibly excited to share much more from the inventive and creative minds at Osmo in 2017 and beyond.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies is one of the most significant and highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To produce the 2017 list, Fast Company reporters surveyed thousands of enterprises across the globe to identify the most notable innovations of the year and trace the impact of those initiatives on business, industry, and the larger culture.

Osmo is sold in Apple Stores worldwide and has eight different experiences that teach everything from computer science, to drawing, to entrepreneurship to open-ended creative imagining.

About Osmo

Osmo is the first brand from Tangible Play, a company founded in 2013 by former Google engineers Pramod Sharma and Jerome Scholler. By utilizing Tangible Play’s proprietary Reflective Artificial Intelligence, Osmo is a new play movement based on critical thinking, reading, math, coding and art that is not only fun, but also a rich learning experience for children aged five to 12.

Osmo was named one of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions, is a Parent’s Choice award recipient, won the prestigious Oppenheim Platinum award and is a 2016 finalist for Toy of the Year.

Sold in more than 50 countries, Osmo is delivered via four international distribution centers and has been embraced in more than 22,000 schools. Tangible Play Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

