Drawbridge & Retargetly Bring Cross-Device Identity to Latin American Markets

Drawbridge, the leading identity management company, today announced a partnership with Retargetly, the leading independent DMP and data exchange that focuses on hispanic audiences, bringing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® to Latin American brands and agencies for people-based marketing and analytics.



Retargetly powers publishers, marketers, and advertising agencies with proprietary segmentation technology and audiences of over 200 million unique consumers. The company is leveraging Drawbridge’s identity technology to connect audiences across devices in order to deliver a more complete view of consumers for their clients.



“We continue to see great success with our identity graph in market in terms of finding new applications for the data, signing new partnerships, and expanding into new regions – and our work with Retargetly is an example of all of the above,” said Drawbridge COO, Winston Crawford. “Retargetly’s brand and agency clients will benefit hugely from a holistic customer view across devices and platforms.”



“We help our clients provide unique experiences for their customers, and in today’s multi-device world, helping them understand consumers across different environments is key,” said Daniel Czaplinski, Retargetly CEO. “Drawbridge’s solution is truly global, enabling us to provide new capabilities not only within Latin America, but also other countries including the United States. We chose Drawbridge because they made it easy for our team to visualize and evaluate their graph data, delivering impressive results in terms of scale and accuracy.”



The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph is built upon patented technology and includes more than 1.3 billion consumers across more than 3.3 billion devices – representing 75% of global active consumer devices – with Nielsen-verified 97.3% precision. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Mitsui & Co. to bring is Connected Consumer Graph to the Japanese market. Drawbridge works with a breadth of agencies, enterprises, and brands, including Publicis Groupe, Foursquare, Samsung, LiveRamp, AdSquare, Adform, TapFwd, Throtle, Target Media, Varick Media Management, and M&C Saatchi Mobile.





About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading identity management company that enables brands and enterprises to see and serve consumers as unique individuals in order to create personalized online and offline experiences. The company uses patented large-scale AI and machine learning technologies to build democratized solutions for consumer-friendly identity, driving the intersect between mar-tech and other categories with applications including advertising, personalization, content management, product recommendations, authentication, and risk detection. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, made the Inc. 5000 list for the past two years, and was listed on the CB Insights AI 100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.



Contact

Mike Murphy, Senior Marketing Manager

mike@drawbridge.com





About Retargetly

Retargetly is the leading independent DMP and Data Exchange that focuses on hispanics audiences. We power publishers, marketers and advertising agencies at a global scale with 100% proprietary segmentation technology and audiences that deliver results. For more information visit www.retargetly.com.



Contact

Maca Lara Dillon, PR & Communications, Retargetly

maca@kipus.co