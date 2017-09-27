Online Personals Watch to Speak at the 50th iDate Dating Industry Conference in London on October 3-4, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Online Personals Watch will present at the 50th international iDate Dating Industry Conference on October 3-4, 2017 in London.



Mark Brooks, publisher of Online Personals Watch and CEO of Courtland Brooks, will speak on the state of the 2017 european dating market.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JPEazs7vIOQ



The 2017 iDate Conference held this October is the largest trade show for the U.K. and European dating business, with founders and CEOs of the largest regional mobile and online dating companies in attendance.



Registration for the event can be made at http://www.idate2017.com/register-london-2017.php





ABOUT ONLINE PERSONALS WATCH



Online Personals Watch has served up daily news summaries, CEO interviews, commentary and analysis since 2004. Mark Brooks (bio at www.MarkBrooks.Info) started the service to help industry leaders capture the key intelligence in the daily news influx, so they can make better decisions, grow their companies and serve end users more effectively.





ABOUT THE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



iDate is the largest expo and and summit covering all aspects of the business of dating. Since 2004, iDate has produced over 49 conferences worldwide, providing dating business professionals education, ideas, insight and networking to identify new opportunities, gain higher levels of traffic and revenue.



iDate London assembles CEOs from British and Euro dating industry sites into one room. The event discusses online dating, mobile dating, social dating, speed dating, affiliate marketing, matchmaking, software and other forms of the business.





For more information, please visit the website http://www.idate2017.com or contact:



