Fujifilm to Debut New SUPERIA ZD Processless Thermal Plates at PRINT 17

Valhalla, NY, August 29, 2017 – Demonstrating its leadership in innovation and commitment to research and development, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division will debut its SUPERIA ZD offset plate technology, a new addition to their processless plate portfolio for the commercial market.



SUPERIA ZD, making its North American debut at PRINT 17, will be showcased in booth 2013, and complement the existing SUPERIA Ecomaxx-T, within the complete range of SUPERIA offset plates and SUPERIA plate making solutions. As a true no-process thermal plate, with no effluent to dispose of, and no additional consumables to contend with, SUPERIA ZD is an environmentally friendly option.



“SUPERIA ZD provides superior performance when printing under UV ink conditions, and also allows for improved run length in non-UV ink environments,” said Jim Crawford, director, consumable sales, FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division. “UV durability was one of the key driving factors in this development. Fujifilm is thrilled for attendees to see this new technology on the show floor at PRINT 17.”



SUPERIA ZD Features

Improved durability for longer run length capability on press that enables the plate to be used in a wider range of press applications, including UV print applications

True processless technology that allows the plate to be imaged and mounted directly on press, for immediate use

No ablation

SUPERIA ZD performance is maximized with FUJIFILM HUNT premium fountain solutions, including SUPERIA PressMax JRDC-AB, compatible with UV/LED-UV/H-UV or conventional inks; along with the single-step SUPERIA PressMax PPF-DC, a versatile fountain solution with calcium control additive, also suitable for UV/LED-UV/H-UV or conventional inks. ​



