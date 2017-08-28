Slotozilla Now Offers a Unique Scholarship for Internet Marketing Students

Through this competitive scholarship, Slotozilla is trying to support a student with keen interest in online casino marketing. The individual should be taking any full-time Bachelor or Master course at any accredited college or university.

The current worldwide trends have shifted towards online marketing as compared to other forms of marketing and the gambling industry has taken a similar twist. The competitiveness of the industry has forced online casinos to get more innovative ways of marketing.

It is obvious that the outdated simple marketing strategies do not work anymore. Newer and better strategies have to be created to attract the limited market. The strategies have to attract both the seasoned gamblers, the new players and the potential players of the future. Hence, it requires an elaborate strategy and excellent execution for maximum effectiveness.

The Slotozilla annual scholarship will be awarded to a student with exemplary skills in Internet marketing. This field is all about creativity and innovation and the applicant must be able to portray the following:

Keen interest in business and marketing

New, innovative and effective online marketing ideas

Proper mastery of the online gambling trends

He/ she should preferably be majoring in marketing, business, computer science or communications though it is not a requirement.

All applicants should write a short essay of up to 1000 words describing a unique, innovative and possibly effective marketing strategy for an online casino. The key essay requirements include:

Originality

Creativity

100% Plagiarism free

The identification details required on the essay are Full name, address, phone number and email, college/ university, the degree course and the student’s ID number.

The essay and the proof of enrollment to the college or university should be sent to scholarship@slotozilla.com . The application deadline is September 30, 2017 and the award date is November 1, 2017. The successful candidate will receive the funding through PayPal.

Terms and Conditions

All personal details submitted are kept private

Slotozilla casino has the exclusive rights to publish any of the entries it receives

Non-English essays are unacceptable

The submission of the essay is charge free

The submitted materials must be accomplished only by the applicants

In case of any questions regarding the scholarship, you can contact the site through http://www.slotozilla.com/scholarship.

Slotozilla is one of the most reputable online casino brands in the gambling industry. It provides a wide range of slot machine titles and casino games powered by renowned developers in the industry. What is unique about the brand is that it does not require players to register or download anything. It is a simple way of enjoying gambling stress-free.

The site can be accessed easily through computers, laptops, mobile phones, tablets or iPads. This enables players to enjoy their favorite casino games at the comfort of their homes, while stuck in traffic or bored at work or at school. It is absolutely free therefore gaming enthusiasts of all cadres can enjoy their best games.